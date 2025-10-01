US government shutdown: Now, what's next? | Explained

WASHINGTON: A US government shutdown that could affect millions of Americans began on Wednesday after congressional Republicans and Democrats failed to resolve a budget deadlock.

What happens now that Congress failed to strike a deal before funding expired at midnight?

Who is affected?

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers could be furloughed, but those considered essential would keep working.

President Donald Trump's administration has also raised the stakes this time: it has directed agencies to consider firing staff rather than the usual practice of holding up their pay until lawmakers strike a deal.

The need to avoid a shutdown has "reached a new level of urgency," said the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE).

AFGE President Everett Kelley urged lawmakers Monday to come to the table, stressing that "federal employees are not bargaining chips."