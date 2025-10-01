'Big insult' to America if Nobel Peace Prize is not awarded to me: US President Trump

"Hamas has to agree, and if they don't, it's going to be very tough on them. But all of the Arab nations, Muslim nations, have agreed. Israel has agreed. It's an amazing thing. It just came together," he remarked.

Trump said that if his plan, announced Monday, to end the Gaza conflict works out in the , he would have solved eight conflicts in total in months so far.

He hailed it was 'pretty good' and nobody had 'ever' done that previously.

"But, will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not."

"They'll give it to some guy who didn't do a damn thing. They'll give it to a guy who wrote a book about the mind of Donald Trump and what it took to solve the war. The Nobel Prize will go to a writer," he said.

However, he insisted that he would see what happens.

"I will tell you that. I don't want it (Noble Peace Prize). I want the 'country' to get it. It should get it because there has never been anything like it. Think of it... If the plan to end the Gaza conflict happens, I think it will." he said.

"I don't say that lightly, because I know more about deals than anybody. This is what my whole life was based on," he remarked.

"To have done eight of them is just like such an honour," he added.