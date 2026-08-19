Kolkata fires explained: How congestion and safety violations make blazes deadlier

The latest fire at a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street, which killed at least nine people and injured six others, has once again exposed Kolkata’s long-standing fire-safety vulnerabilities. The blaze, which broke out around 2 am, trapped people inside the five-storey building as thick smoke hampered rescue efforts.

The incident is not an isolated tragedy. Over the past 16 months, Kolkata has witnessed a series of deadly fires in hotels, warehouses, factories, hospitals and densely populated neighbourhoods.

A pattern of deadly fires

Among the major recent incidents are:

Anandapur warehouse fire — January 26, 2026: Eight people were confirmed dead and up to 18 others were reported untraceable after a fire gutted a dry-food and decorator's warehouse complex. The premises reportedly lacked a fire-clearance certificate.

Rituraj Hotel fire, Burrabazar — April 29, 2025: One of the city's deadliest recent fires killed around 14 people, including two children, and injured about 40 others. A short circuit was suspected.

Tiljala fire — May 2026: Two people died and several workers were seriously injured in a building fire.

Pathuriaghata and Narkeldanga fires — April, February 2025: Fires in densely populated residential areas claimed three lives and damaged homes and belongings.

Tiretti Bazar fire — October 23, 2025: A major blaze on Ezra Street required 15 fire tenders and caused extensive commercial damage.

Rajabazar factory fire — October 2025: An abandoned factory complex caught fire and required six fire tenders to bring the blaze under control.

Taken together, these incidents point to a recurring problem: in many parts of Kolkata, the physical environment of the city can turn an otherwise manageable fire into a major disaster.