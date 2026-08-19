Kolkata fires explained: How congestion and safety violations make blazes deadlier

The latest fire at a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street, which killed at least nine people and injured six others, has once again exposed Kolkata’s long-standing fire-safety vulnerabilities. The blaze, which broke out around 2 am, trapped people inside the five-storey building as thick smoke hampered rescue efforts.
The incident is not an isolated tragedy. Over the past 16 months, Kolkata has witnessed a series of deadly fires in hotels, warehouses, factories, hospitals and densely populated neighbourhoods.
A pattern of deadly fires
Among the major recent incidents are:
Anandapur warehouse fire — January 26, 2026: Eight people were confirmed dead and up to 18 others were reported untraceable after a fire gutted a dry-food and decorator's warehouse complex. The premises reportedly lacked a fire-clearance certificate.
Rituraj Hotel fire, Burrabazar — April 29, 2025: One of the city's deadliest recent fires killed around 14 people, including two children, and injured about 40 others. A short circuit was suspected.
Tiljala fire — May 2026: Two people died and several workers were seriously injured in a building fire.
Pathuriaghata and Narkeldanga fires — April, February 2025: Fires in densely populated residential areas claimed three lives and damaged homes and belongings.
Tiretti Bazar fire — October 23, 2025: A major blaze on Ezra Street required 15 fire tenders and caused extensive commercial damage.
Rajabazar factory fire — October 2025: An abandoned factory complex caught fire and required six fire tenders to bring the blaze under control.
Taken together, these incidents point to a recurring problem: in many parts of Kolkata, the physical environment of the city can turn an otherwise manageable fire into a major disaster.
Why do fires become so deadly?
1. Congested neighbourhoods slow down rescue
Large parts of central Kolkata have tightly packed buildings, narrow lanes and limited open space. Areas such as Burrabazar, Mechhua Bazar and New Market have dense networks of streets and buildings.
When a fire breaks out, fire tenders may struggle to get close to the affected building. Every minute lost can allow flames and smoke to spread further.
2. Smoke can be more dangerous than flames
Poor ventilation, narrow staircases and inadequate escape routes can allow smoke to rapidly fill buildings.
In hotels, factories and older residential buildings, occupants may have only one practical route out. If that staircase becomes filled with smoke or an exit is locked or blocked, people on upper floors can become trapped.
3. Ageing electrical systems increase the risk
Old wiring, overloaded circuits and poorly maintained electrical installations are recurring concerns in ageing buildings.
Modern buildings consume large amounts of electricity through air conditioners, refrigeration, computers and other equipment. Electrical systems that were not designed for such loads can become vulnerable to overheating and short circuits.
4. Fire-safety violations magnify the consequences
A fire does not necessarily have to be large to become fatal. The absence of basic safety measures can make the difference between a contained incident and a mass-casualty event.
Potential problems include missing fire-clearance certificates, unauthorised construction, blocked exits, inadequate staircases, poor ventilation and non-functional firefighting equipment.
The problem is particularly serious when commercial establishments continue operating despite deficiencies identified by authorities.
Why inspections alone are not enough
Fire-safety enforcement often becomes more visible after a major tragedy, when authorities conduct inspections and identify violations.
But preventing deaths requires a system that works before a fire occurs.
Authorities need regular, risk-based fire audits of hotels, warehouses, factories, hospitals and commercial buildings, with particular attention to high-risk buildings in congested areas.
Buildings operating without mandatory clearances should face meaningful penalties. Repeat violations should attract stronger action, including suspension of licences where necessary.
At the same time, authorities should map buildings where fire tenders cannot easily reach and identify structures with inadequate escape routes, blocked exits or dangerous electrical installations.
Under the West Bengal Fire Services Act, 1950 and the West Bengal Fire Services (Fire Prevention and Fire Safety) Rules, 2003, buildings are subject to fire-prevention and life-safety requirements. The state Fire & Emergency Services Department handles fire-safety recommendations, Fire Safety Certificates and fire licences.
The bigger lesson
Kolkata's fire problem is not simply about how quickly firefighters can extinguish a blaze. It is also about how the city is built, how old buildings are maintained and how consistently safety rules are enforced.
The recurring pattern is clear: congestion, ageing infrastructure, inadequate escape routes and weak compliance can turn a fire into a catastrophe.
Preventing the next tragedy will therefore require more than emergency response. It will require continuous inspections, strict enforcement, safer buildings and better access for emergency services—especially in the city's most congested neighbourhoods.