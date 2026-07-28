Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act: What the new law says

What is the issue about?

The debate is about religious conversions in Chhattisgarh, particularly in the tribal areas of Bastar. Some tribal groups say conversions are affecting traditional customs and community life. Many Christians say they are facing social pressure, discrimination and violence because of their faith.

Why has Bastar become the focus?

Several villages in Bastar have witnessed disputes over religious practices, community traditions and village customs. These disagreements have, at times, led to protests, clashes and damage to property, requiring intervention by local authorities.

Why do burial rights become a flashpoint?

In many tribal villages, burial grounds are closely linked to community traditions and ancestral customs. Disputes arise when converted Christians seek to bury their dead in village burial grounds while some traditional villagers object. Several local confrontations in recent years have centred on this issue.

Have there been recent incidents linked to the issue?

Yes. Besides local disputes in Bastar, the issue drew wider attention in 2025 after two Catholic nuns from Kerala were arrested at Durg on allegations linked to human trafficking and suspected forced religious conversion following protests by Bajrang Dal activists. The case became part of the wider debate over religious conversions and is subject to legal proceedings.

What is the new law?

The Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, 2026 replaces the earlier 1968 law. It is commonly referred to as the state's anti-conversion law. The government says it is intended to prevent conversions carried out through force, fraud, allurement or misrepresentation.

Why was a new law introduced?

The government says the earlier law was no longer effective and was not being properly followed. It argues that alleged illegal conversions were taking place without the required legal procedures, leading to disputes and social tension. The new law, it says, lays down clearer rules and stricter penalties.

What happened to the 2006 amendments?

The BJP government passed amendments to the 1968 law in 2006 to make it stricter. However, they remained pending for nearly 20 years and never became law. The state later introduced a fresh law instead of reviving the old amendments.

How is the new law different from the earlier one?

The 2026 law introduces tougher punishments than the 1968 Act. It makes offences non-bailable, provides for Special Courts and Special Public Prosecutors, requires people seeking voluntary conversion to submit a declaration to the District Magistrate, and prescribes stricter penalties for mass conversions and cases involving women, minors and members of SC, ST and OBC communities. It is considered one of the country's strictest laws dealing with unlawful religious conversions.

Does the law ban people from changing their religion?

No. The law does not prohibit voluntary conversion. The state government says people remain free to change their religion, but they must follow the legal procedure. The law prescribes punishment for conversions carried out through force, fraud, allurement or misrepresentation.

What are the main provisions?

Illegal conversions are treated as cognisable and non-bailable offences. District-level Special Courts and Special Public Prosecutors will deal with these cases. Conversions through force, fraud, pressure or allurement can attract jail terms of 7 to 10 years and a minimum fine of ₹5 lakh. Mass conversions can attract 10 years to life imprisonment and a minimum fine of ₹25 lakh. Cases involving women, minors and people from SC, ST and OBC communities carry higher penalties. People seeking voluntary conversion must submit an advance declaration to the District Magistrate. Returning to one's ancestral religion is not treated as a conversion under the Act.

What does the Constitution say?

Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees every person the freedom to profess, practise and propagate religion. However, this right is subject to public order, morality and health. The key legal question is whether the new law remains within these constitutional limits.

Why does the government believe the law is constitutional?

The state government says Article 25 is not an absolute right and allows states to make laws to maintain public order. Home Minister Vijay Sharma has said the law does not stop voluntary conversion but seeks to prevent conversions through force, fraud or inducement. He has also argued that modern forms of inducement can include digital methods.

Why is the law controversial?

Critics say some provisions could affect religious freedom and may be misused through false complaints. They have also raised concerns about the absence of a time limit for investigations and what they see as inadequate safeguards against wrongful accusations.

Congress also argued that because similar laws in several states are already being examined by courts, the Chhattisgarh Bill should have undergone wider legislative scrutiny before being passed.

What do Christian groups say?

Christian organisations have strongly opposed the law, saying it could lead to false accusations and harassment of Christians. They have also questioned the lack of official data on large-scale illegal conversions and argue that existing laws are sufficient to deal with cases involving force or fraud. Some leaders have also alleged incidents of social boycott, attacks and intimidation against Christians in parts of Bastar.

Is there official data on illegal conversions?

This remains a point of debate. Christian groups say no official figures have been made public to support claims of large-scale conversions. According to figures cited by the Home Minister, police registered 12 cases related to alleged illegal conversions in 2024, none in 2023, and three in 2022. The gap between political claims and available official data remains part of the debate.

How did political parties react?

The BJP supported the law, saying it is needed to prevent unlawful conversions and protect vulnerable communities. Congress opposed the Bill, arguing it should first have been examined by a Select Committee because similar laws in other states are facing legal challenges. Congress members later walked out of the Assembly during the debate.

Can the law be challenged in court?

Yes. Like similar laws in several other states, the Chhattisgarh law can be challenged before the courts. The state government appears confident the law will stand scrutiny if challenged but questions are likely to centre on whether some of its provisions are consistent with Article 25 of the Constitution.

What will determine the law's future?

Much will depend on how the law is implemented on the ground and whether it survives judicial scrutiny. Supporters believe it will reduce unlawful conversions and social conflict. Critics fear it could be misused and affect the rights of religious minorities. The courts are likely to play a key role in deciding its future.