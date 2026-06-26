The Gir paradox: Why the world's only wild Asiatic lions face growing risks despite record numbers

The Asiatic lion is not just Gujarat’s pride; it is India’s last surviving wild lion population and one of the most restricted and vulnerable big-cat lineages in the world.

Yet amid growing concern, one question continues to linger: what exactly caused the recent lion deaths?

The Gujarat government has not issued a detailed public report. Officials have attributed the deaths of eight Asiatic lion cubs in the Gir landscape to extreme heat, stress and weakened immunity, ruling out an infectious disease or the tick-borne Babesia parasite. However, forest department sources had initially pointed to babesiosis as a suspected cause, leaving room for uncertainty in the absence of a comprehensive disclosure.

The lack of clarity has only deepened concern among wildlife experts and conservationists. Some fear that Gir may once again be confronting a disease episode that exposes deeper structural vulnerabilities in India’s lion conservation model.

Because this is no longer just about eight dead cubs. It is about whether the world’s only free-ranging Asiatic lion population is adequately protected—or increasingly exposed to a combination of disease pressure, habitat constraints, genetic limitations and delayed policy responses.

A Landscape Under Pressure

The deaths were reported from Gir Somnath and Amreli districts, key parts of the broader Gir lion landscape where animals move freely between forest patches, agricultural land and human settlements.

Following initial suspicions of babesiosis, the Forest Department placed lions within a 10-kilometre radius under surveillance and deployed veterinary teams to monitor and treat animals showing symptoms. Officials later clarified that the deaths were not linked to an infectious outbreak, but the precautionary containment measures reflected the seriousness of the situation.