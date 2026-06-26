The Gir paradox: Why the world's only wild Asiatic lions face growing risks despite record numbers

The deaths of eight Asiatic lion cubs and an initial scare over a possible Babesia outbreak recently put Gujarat's Gir landscape on high alert, prompting emergency veterinary intervention, isolation measures and intensive surveillance. Although state authorities have since attributed the cub deaths to extreme heat, stress and weakened immunity rather than the tick-borne parasite, the episode has once again drawn attention to a deeper conservation challenge.
Gir today is home to a record 891 Asiatic lions, marking one of the world's most remarkable wildlife recovery stories. Yet the success comes with growing complexities. Over the past three years, 322 lions have died from a combination of natural causes, disease, territorial fights, accidents and human-related factors. As the lion population expands beyond protected forests into agricultural landscapes and human settlements, conservationists are increasingly asking whether new ecological and management pressures are beginning to emerge.
The recent episode has revived what many wildlife experts describe as the "Gir paradox". Can a single landscape continue to sustain the world's only wild population of Asiatic lions? Are recurring disease scares, high cub mortality and rising human-lion interactions early indicators of a more fragile future? And with nearly the entire global population of the species concentrated in one region, how vulnerable are India's lions to a major disease outbreak, natural disaster or any other catastrophic event?
The Asiatic lion is not just Gujarat’s pride; it is India’s last surviving wild lion population and one of the most restricted and vulnerable big-cat lineages in the world.
Yet amid growing concern, one question continues to linger: what exactly caused the recent lion deaths?
The Gujarat government has not issued a detailed public report. Officials have attributed the deaths of eight Asiatic lion cubs in the Gir landscape to extreme heat, stress and weakened immunity, ruling out an infectious disease or the tick-borne Babesia parasite. However, forest department sources had initially pointed to babesiosis as a suspected cause, leaving room for uncertainty in the absence of a comprehensive disclosure.
The lack of clarity has only deepened concern among wildlife experts and conservationists. Some fear that Gir may once again be confronting a disease episode that exposes deeper structural vulnerabilities in India’s lion conservation model.
Because this is no longer just about eight dead cubs. It is about whether the world’s only free-ranging Asiatic lion population is adequately protected—or increasingly exposed to a combination of disease pressure, habitat constraints, genetic limitations and delayed policy responses.
A Landscape Under Pressure
The deaths were reported from Gir Somnath and Amreli districts, key parts of the broader Gir lion landscape where animals move freely between forest patches, agricultural land and human settlements.
Following initial suspicions of babesiosis, the Forest Department placed lions within a 10-kilometre radius under surveillance and deployed veterinary teams to monitor and treat animals showing symptoms. Officials later clarified that the deaths were not linked to an infectious outbreak, but the precautionary containment measures reflected the seriousness of the situation.
Such responses are typically reserved for high-risk scenarios. In an open, interconnected habitat like Gir, where prides overlap and movement is continuous, even a localized infection can potentially escalate into a wider outbreak. That risk is what has kept the episode under close watch.
What is babesiosis?
Babesiosis is a parasitic disease caused by microscopic organisms of the genus Babesia, typically transmitted through tick bites. Once inside the body, the parasite invades red blood cells and destroys them, leading to severe anaemia, organ stress and, in advanced cases, death.
In wildlife settings, the disease is particularly difficult to detect early. Symptoms often remain hidden until the infection has progressed significantly, leaving limited scope for intervention. Unlike in controlled medical environments, wild animals receive no timely diagnosis or structured treatment, making outcomes far more severe.
For conservationists, babesiosis is therefore not just a veterinary concern but a wider ecological risk—one that can silently affect population stability if not detected early.
A recurring pattern in Gir
Gir has seen similar episodes before. Outbreaks of babesiosis were reported in 2018 in the Dalkhaniya range and again in 2020 and 2021 in parts of Dhari and Khambha. Each time, sudden deaths were followed by containment efforts and field investigations.
The recurrence of such cases has raised difficult questions: whether the disease is being fully eliminated or merely resurfacing due to persistent ecological or management gaps, including tick prevalence, habitat stress or monitoring limitations.
A deeper historical warning: CDV
If babesiosis represents the immediate concern, canine distemper virus (CDV) remains a more enduring warning.
In 2018, more than 23 lions died in the Dalkhaniya range due to CDV, a highly contagious viral disease that typically affects domestic dogs but can spill over into wild carnivore populations. The outbreak triggered widespread alarm and underscored the vulnerability of a single, geographically concentrated lion population.
CDV is capable of rapid transmission and high mortality once established in a susceptible population, making it one of the most feared disease risks in carnivore conservation.
Lessons from Africa
A stark precedent comes from Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park, where a major CDV outbreak in 1994 killed hundreds of lions. The event reshaped global understanding of wildlife disease ecology, demonstrating that even apex predators are highly vulnerable when exposed to fast-spreading pathogens in connected populations.
For Gir, the parallel is clear: when nearly an entire species exists within a single landscape, a disease outbreak—if it takes hold—can escalate quickly and leave little room for recovery.
A conservation success under scrutiny
On paper, Gujarat’s lion conservation story remains a rare success. The Asiatic lion population has grown to 891 as of January 2026, including 255 males, 405 females and 231 cubs.
But the numbers also mask a more complex reality. Between 2024 and January 2026, 322 lions died due to a mix of natural causes, territorial conflict, accidents, disease and human-related factors.
The figures suggest a growing population coexisting with a significant mortality rate—an equation that complicates the narrative of uninterrupted recovery.
Rising deaths, rising conflict
As lions expand beyond protected forest areas into human-dominated landscapes, encounters with people have become more frequent, and in some cases, fatal.
Recent incidents across Amreli, Bhavnagar and surrounding regions have resulted in multiple human deaths, including children and labourers. These cases highlight the increasing overlap between expanding lion territory and rural habitation.
Wildlife officials acknowledge that managing coexistence has become one of the most pressing challenges in the Gir landscape, as dispersing lions continue to adapt to fragmented habitats increasingly shaped by human presence.
The question of a second home
At the heart of the debate lies a long-standing conservation concern: should all Asiatic lions remain confined to a single ecosystem?
Experts have repeatedly warned that concentrating an entire wild population in one geographic region increases vulnerability to disease outbreaks, natural disasters and genetic bottlenecks.
Some former wildlife officials and conservationists have argued for establishing a second free-ranging population outside Gujarat, pointing to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh as a long-identified alternative habitat. Despite Supreme Court directions in 2013 calling for such a translocation, the plan has yet to be implemented.
Supporters of relocation argue that a second population would serve as a safeguard against catastrophic loss, while also strengthening the species’ long-term genetic resilience.
A success story with unresolved risks
The Asiatic lion’s recovery remains one of India’s most significant conservation achievements. Yet the rising mortality figures, recurring disease scares and increasing human-wildlife conflict suggest a more complicated picture beneath the success narrative.
The growing concern among experts is not about whether the lions are surviving—but whether their survival remains secure in the long term within a single, increasingly pressured landscape.
In that sense, the Gir story is no longer just about conservation success. It is about the risks that come with it.