How Karnataka plans to speed up welfare benefit delivery

How does the Praja Seva Department's help citizens quickly receive small amounts of assistance?

The initiative seeks to make government services faster, more transparent and citizen-friendly. One of the important measures allows departments, wherever legally feasible, to provide a service or scheme benefit worth up to Rs 2,000 per beneficiary without waiting for completion of the usual eligibility verification procedures. The beneficiary's identity is established through Aadhaar-based identification, while the prescribed eligibility verification can be completed subsequently, within a period not exceeding 30 days.

This is expected to reduce delays and repeated visits to government offices, particularly for people seeking small-value welfare assistance. Senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities are among the groups who may benefit from easier access to such assistance.

How will Aadhaar-based verification enable departments to provide welfare benefits immediately?

Through Aadhaar, officials can authenticate a beneficiary's identity digitally and initiate the delivery of the eligible benefit. This is expected to limit unnecessary interactions with officials, repeated questioning and demands for additional paperwork. It will also reduce administrative delays and repeated visits to government offices.

What exactly has the government changed in the disbursement of welfare benefits?

Earlier, beneficiaries had to undergo multiple levels of scrutiny and verification before their applications were approved and assistance was released. These procedures resulted in considerable delays, even when applicants were genuinely eligible.

Does immediate disbursement mean beneficiaries are exempt from verification?

No. Beneficiaries can receive the service or assistance after Aadhaar-based identification, but they must complete the prescribed eligibility verification within the specified period, which cannot exceed 30 days. The government has changed the sequence of verification, not done away with it.

What happens if beneficiaries fail to complete verification within 30 days?

In that case, the service or benefit may be suspended until verification is completed. The order also provides for such cases are to be reviewed by the departmental secretary.

Further, if subsequent verification establishes that a beneficiary was ineligible, the government can recover the benefit already received.

These provisions are intended to prevent misuse of the system and ensure accountability in the distribution of public money.

Who are the major beneficiaries of this reform?

The reform is expected to help people who depend on small-value government assistance. Senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities are among the groups who may benefit, particularly where they receive small monthly pensions or other welfare payments.

Why is Revenue Department involved in the implementation of the reform, and which welfare schemes come under the its ambit?

The Revenue Department administers the various social security programmes, including pension-related assistance to vulnerable sections of society.

The welfare schemes covered are the Sandhya Suraksha Yojane, a social security pension scheme to provide monthly financial assistance to economically weaker senior citizens (65 years and above), particularly those from unorganized sectors (such as small farmers, weavers, and fishermen); the Vidhava Vetana scheme, also known as the Destitute Widow Pension Scheme, administered by the Directorate of Social Security and Pensions, Revenue Department, Government of Karnataka, which is a social security initiative providing regular monthly financial assistance to economically disadvantaged widows across the state; and the Angavikalara Masashana scheme (also known as the Physically Handicapped Pension Scheme or Angavikalara Vetana), a monthly financial assistance programme also by the Directorate of Social Security and Pensions (DSSP) under the Revenue Department, providing a monthly maintenance allowance ranging from Rs 800 to Rs 2,000 to help persons with disabilities of more than 40% achieve financial security.

What if a beneficiary does not have Aadhaar?

Aadhaar as the default option for services. However, where Aadhaar cannot be mandated, alternatives such as mobile number-based verification may be permitted.

The objective is to ensure that the absence of Aadhaar does not automatically prevent eligible citizens from accessing government services.

What are the major challenges in implementing this reform?

Effective implementation depends on concerned departments ensuring that Aadhaar-based identification works smoothly, benefits are delivered on time and beneficiaries are informed about the deadline for completing eligibility verification.

Technical glitches, biometric failures and lack of access to verification facilities must not deprive genuine beneficiaries of assistance.

Clear guidelines are also needed to deal with exceptional cases, suspension of benefits and recovery of money from beneficiaries subsequently found ineligible. Such action must follow the prescribed procedure and provide for proper review.

Regular monitoring will be essential to assess whether the reform actually reduces administrative delays, repeated visits to government offices and harassment of citizens.