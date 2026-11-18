What concerns has the Supreme Court raised over acid attacks?

The Supreme Court expressed serious concern over the continued availability of acid in the market despite its earlier directions in the 2013 and 2015 Laxmi vs Union of India case.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymala Bagchi and V. Mohan, observed that the easy availability of acid defeats the very purpose of the court's earlier orders.The bench also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to submit a compliance report on the implementation of these directions.

The court stressed that states and Union Territories must take proactive steps to ensure that investigations, trials, medical treatment and compensation are completed within a definite time frame.

Are acid attacks increasing in India?

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, acid attacks declined during the Covid-19 pandemic but increased again from 2022. Following are the year-wise number of cases registered in India during 2018 to 2024:

2018 – 228

2019 – 249

2020 – 182

2021 – 176

2022 – 202

2023 – 207

2024 – 207

The figures show that the decline in 2020 and 2021 was temporary. Acid attacks have remained above 200 cases annually since 2022, underlining the need for stronger regulation and effective enforcement.

What did the 2013 and 2015 guidelines prescribe for the sale of acid?

Following the Supreme Court's directions in Laxmi vs Union of India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) framed the Model 'Poisons Possession and Sales Rules' in 2013 under the Poisons Act, 1919. These rules were intended for adoption by the states.

The main requirements were:

Mandatory licence: Anyone selling poison had to obtain a licence from the designated licensing authority. This could be an executive magistrate, a police officer of the rank of sub-inspector or above, a state-appointed medical officer, or an inspector appointed under Section 21 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Validity of licence: The licence would remain valid for five years.

Age restriction: Vendors could not sell acid to anyone below 18 years of age.

Identification of buyers: Acid could not be sold to a person unknown to the vendor unless the buyer's identity was satisfactorily established. Buyers had to produce a government-issued photo identity card.

Record of sales: Vendors had to maintain details of every sale, including the quantity sold, purpose of purchase, buyer's name and contact information.

In 2015, the MHA issued another advisory titled 'Expediting Cases of Acid Attack on Women'. Referring to the provisions introduced through the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013, which recognised acid attack as a criminal offence, it directed states and Union Territories to speed up investigations and prosecution.

It also called for free and complete medical treatment and compensation for survivors.

Are the existing guidelines and laws being implemented effectively?

The Supreme Court's recent observations suggest that the existing safeguards are not being enforced effectively. Despite licensing and identification requirements, acid continues to be easily available.

The court questioned why acid should remain freely accessible in retail markets and asked the government to set up a team of experts to examine whether safer alternatives could replace it.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi pointed out that several inexpensive substitutes are already available and referred to the stricter laws followed in Bangladesh.

Legal experts have also raised concerns about the online sale of acid. Although buyers on e-commerce platforms are required to upload a government-issued photo ID, be at least 18 years old and state a specific reason for purchasing acid, there are concerns about whether these safeguards are adequately monitored.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has also issued a safety notice under Section 18(2)(l) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, warning consumers against purchasing acid through e-commerce platforms.

Why can't India impose a complete ban on the retail sale of acid?

A complete ban is difficult because several acids have legitimate industrial and commercial uses.

Hydrochloric acid, sulphuric acid and nitric acid, for instance, are used in manufacturing, metal cleaning, water treatment and jewellery making, among other activities.

A blanket prohibition could affect these essential uses. Therefore, the government has favoured regulating the sale through strict licensing, proper record-keeping and stronger enforcement rather than imposing a complete ban.

What changes have NGOs and legal experts suggested to regulate acid sales?

NGOs, human rights organisations and legal experts have called for stricter controls, with many advocating a complete ban on retail sales.

Their main argument is that safer and effective household cleaning alternatives are widely available, making unrestricted retail sale difficult to justify.

Some of their key suggestions include:

Complete ban on retail sale: Prohibit the sale of acid to the general public while allowing legitimate industrial and commercial requirements to be met through controlled channels.

Automated transaction monitoring: Introduce a system through which every licensed sale recorded by a vendor automatically generates an alert and updates a centralised regulatory authority. This would help authorities monitor transactions more effectively.

Strict penalties: Criminalise unregulated sales and impose stringent punishment on vendors who violate the rules.

Uniform enforcement: Ensure that all states follow the same regulatory standards and enforce them consistently.

These suggestions aim to make acid sales more accountable and prevent the misuse of a substance that can cause permanent physical and psychological harm.

What relief and support are available to acid attack survivors?

Several legal and administrative measures provide financial, medical and other support to acid attack survivors.

Compensation: In Laxmi vs Union of India, the Supreme Court directed states and Union Territories to provide compensation of at least ₹3 lakh to each survivor.

Free medical treatment: The court also directed governments to ensure free treatment and care for survivors.

Treatment in hospitals: A 2013 advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry instructed all public and private hospitals to provide free first aid and medical treatment to acid attack survivors. The advisory also covered survivors of certain other offences, including sexual assault.

Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016: Acid attack survivors are covered under this Act, which provides them with legal recognition and protection.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court also expanded the definition of an acid attack survivor under the Act with retrospective effect. The expanded definition includes people who were forcibly administered acid and those who suffered internal injuries, even if they did not have visible external injuries.