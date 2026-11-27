The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), touted as the lifeline and wish-fulfilling tree of Telangana, is not operational at a critical time when the State is facing an El Niño-induced drought and deficit rainfall.

Half the State has already been declared drought-hit. The reason: Six piers, from 16 to 21 in Block-7, sank or tilted in October 2023 at the Medigadda barrage. One sank by up to 1.2 metres. Two other barrages also suffered damage. The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) inspected them, suggested repairs, but advised against operating them. The State government has recently approved repairs at an estimated cost of around Rs 4,193 crore. Here is a look at the Kaleshwaram conundrum.

What is the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme?

The foundation stone for Kaleshwaram, described as Asia's biggest lift irrigation scheme, was laid on May 2, 2016, two years after Telangana was formed as a separate State under the then Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. The project was completed in just three years and inaugurated on June 21, 2019. It cost a staggering ₹85,000 crore.

What was the project meant to achieve?

It was intended to provide irrigation for two crops a year on 45 lakh acres, supply 40 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to the Mission Bhagiratha drinking water project, meet industrial needs and provide drinking water to Hyderabad.

How was the project designed?

Kaleshwaram comprises three barrages—Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla—built across the Godavari River. It has 15 reservoirs, 21 pumping stations, 19 power substations and 203 km of tunnels, with a total storage capacity of 141 tmcft.

The plan was to lift Godavari water during 180 flood days, at the rate of two tmcft a day, amounting to 360 tmcft a year. The government also proposed arrangements to lift an additional 1 tmcft a day, taking the total water-lifting capacity to 540 tmcft a year. However, the proposal did not materialise because the necessary clearances from the Centre were pending.

Why was Kaleshwaram conceived?

The Telangana movement was built around three demands: Nidhulu (funds), Neellu (water) and Niyamakalu (jobs). Kaleshwaram was expected to undo the injustice Telangana had suffered in the sharing of irrigation water in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

After Telangana's formation, the then Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government redesigned the Pranahita-Chevella project, conceived by the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh near Tummidihatti, on the Maharashtra border. Instead, it conceived Kaleshwaram to divert Godavari water and provide irrigation to around 70 per cent of Telangana's area.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) pointed out that the required quantity of water was not available at Tummidihatti. The government then dropped the Pranahita-Chevella project, conceived by former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, and shifted the water source from Tummidihatti to Medigadda.

Why was a lift irrigation scheme needed?

Telangana is at a higher altitude than the Godavari River. Therefore, water has to be lifted from the river using pumps. The BRS government argued that this was the only way to use Telangana's share of Godavari water.

The Kaleshwaram design allows water to be lifted to a height of 100 metres near Medigadda. From there, through six more pumping stages, it can be lifted to a maximum height of 618 metres at Konda Pochamma Sagar in Sangareddy district.

The project was also intended to provide additional water to 12 lakh acres under the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), another major irrigation project in the State. SRSP has not been receiving adequate water because of a series of projects built by Maharashtra on the Godavari, including Bhabli.