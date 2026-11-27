The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), touted as the lifeline and wish-fulfilling tree of Telangana, is not operational at a critical time when the State is facing an El Niño-induced drought and deficit rainfall.
Half the State has already been declared drought-hit. The reason: Six piers, from 16 to 21 in Block-7, sank or tilted in October 2023 at the Medigadda barrage. One sank by up to 1.2 metres. Two other barrages also suffered damage. The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) inspected them, suggested repairs, but advised against operating them. The State government has recently approved repairs at an estimated cost of around Rs 4,193 crore. Here is a look at the Kaleshwaram conundrum.
What is the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme?
The foundation stone for Kaleshwaram, described as Asia's biggest lift irrigation scheme, was laid on May 2, 2016, two years after Telangana was formed as a separate State under the then Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. The project was completed in just three years and inaugurated on June 21, 2019. It cost a staggering ₹85,000 crore.
What was the project meant to achieve?
It was intended to provide irrigation for two crops a year on 45 lakh acres, supply 40 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to the Mission Bhagiratha drinking water project, meet industrial needs and provide drinking water to Hyderabad.
How was the project designed?
Kaleshwaram comprises three barrages—Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla—built across the Godavari River. It has 15 reservoirs, 21 pumping stations, 19 power substations and 203 km of tunnels, with a total storage capacity of 141 tmcft.
The plan was to lift Godavari water during 180 flood days, at the rate of two tmcft a day, amounting to 360 tmcft a year. The government also proposed arrangements to lift an additional 1 tmcft a day, taking the total water-lifting capacity to 540 tmcft a year. However, the proposal did not materialise because the necessary clearances from the Centre were pending.
Why was Kaleshwaram conceived?
The Telangana movement was built around three demands: Nidhulu (funds), Neellu (water) and Niyamakalu (jobs). Kaleshwaram was expected to undo the injustice Telangana had suffered in the sharing of irrigation water in undivided Andhra Pradesh.
After Telangana's formation, the then Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government redesigned the Pranahita-Chevella project, conceived by the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh near Tummidihatti, on the Maharashtra border. Instead, it conceived Kaleshwaram to divert Godavari water and provide irrigation to around 70 per cent of Telangana's area.
The Central Water Commission (CWC) pointed out that the required quantity of water was not available at Tummidihatti. The government then dropped the Pranahita-Chevella project, conceived by former chief minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, and shifted the water source from Tummidihatti to Medigadda.
Why was a lift irrigation scheme needed?
Telangana is at a higher altitude than the Godavari River. Therefore, water has to be lifted from the river using pumps. The BRS government argued that this was the only way to use Telangana's share of Godavari water.
The Kaleshwaram design allows water to be lifted to a height of 100 metres near Medigadda. From there, through six more pumping stages, it can be lifted to a maximum height of 618 metres at Konda Pochamma Sagar in Sangareddy district.
The project was also intended to provide additional water to 12 lakh acres under the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), another major irrigation project in the State. SRSP has not been receiving adequate water because of a series of projects built by Maharashtra on the Godavari, including Bhabli.
What went wrong with the project?
Towards the end of the BRS government's second term in 2023, pillars of the Medigadda barrage sank. The National Dam Safety Authority and the Kaleshwaram Commission of Inquiry, headed by Justice PC Ghose and constituted by the Congress government, found that faulty designs, improper planning, inadequate monitoring, poor operation and maintenance, and structural defects led to the pillars sinking.
The National Dam Safety Authority advised against operating the gates of all three barrages, warning that doing so could endanger the structures. It recommended completely replacing the damaged pillars.
The Justice PC Ghose Commission held former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directly responsible for irregularities in the project's execution. It also said there was no basis for shifting the water source from Tummidihatti to Medigadda.
What is the present status?
The Telangana government plans to complete the repair work before the 2027 monsoon. It is also planning to construct a barrage at Tummidihatti. However, construction may take a few years and can begin only after Maharashtra approves it.
Even if the Kaleshwaram repairs are completed on schedule, the project is expected to become useful only from the 2027 Kharif season. For now, farmers in the State will have to give up paddy cultivation in the current Rabi season and take up alternative crops.
Is it safe to lift water now?
Irrigation experts say that lifting water to tackle the present drought is risky, given the damage to the barrages and the National Dam Safety Authority's recommendations. They caution against operating the project, notwithstanding the political debate over the issue.
Was Kaleshwaram a mistake?
The main argument against the project is that it is economically unviable. Its cost has escalated from Rs 85,000 crore to between Rs 90,000 crore and Rs 1 lakh crore. According to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), the cost of irrigating one acre under Kaleshwaram works out to Rs 6.42 lakh, with annual electricity costs alone at Rs 47,000 per acre. Operating the massive pumps could result in an annual electricity bill of more than Rs 10,000 crore. The State had paid as much as Rs 22,000 crore in interest alone by 2024. In addition, as per CAG, the target was actually to irrigate 18.26 lakh acres (BRS claims 45 lakh acres including two crops per year in new ayacut and stabilising existing ones). New irrigation facilities have been created for close to one lakh acres.
Since December 2023, not a drop of water has been supplied from the project. Since its construction, only about 170 tmcft of water has been lifted from Medigadda. On top of that, the final cost estimate, as per CAG, is Rs 1.47 lakh crore when and if all works are completed, rendering it economically infeasible. Debt servicing over a decade would exceed Rs 1.4 lakh crore, based on the original borrowing of approximately Rs 87,500 crore.
Why not build the barrage at Tummidihatti?
Building a barrage at Tummidihatti across the Pranahita River would have been much cheaper. If it were built at a height of 148-152 metres, water could flow naturally to the Sripada Yellampalli reservoir. There would be no need to lift water. Canals had already been completed along a substantial part of the proposed route.
But there was a hurdle. The BRS government argued that Maharashtra would not agree to a barrage at a height of 152 metres because it would submerge up to 2,500 acres in the Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts.
At a height of 148 metres, water availability for Telangana would be only 2.18 tmcft. Telangana wanted a barrage at 152 metres because that would give it a little over 5 tmcft of water. By 2014, Rs 11,679 crore had already been spent on the Pranahita Chevella Project.
How long will it take?
Tummidihatti is yet to get Maharashtra's nod. After that, required permissions should be obtained from central agencies like the Central Water Commission and others. As it is an inter-state project, no one can say what the gestation period will be. The construction cost is not available, as the Detailed Project Report is yet to be prepared.