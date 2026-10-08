RBI rate hike — what happens to EMIs, inflation and growth

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, raised the benchmark repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5%. This is the first rate hike since February 2023 and follows major global central banks that have also raised interest rates in recent months.
The move comes at a time when inflation is rising, while economic growth remains strong. But what surprised markets was the RBI’s decision to move from a neutral policy stance to calibrated tightening. In simple terms, this signals that interest rates could rise further.
What does this mean for borrowers, inflation, growth and investments? And how much further could interest rates rise? Here is a simple explanation of the RBI’s decision and what to expect in the months ahead.
What is the repo rate and how does it impact EMIs?
The repo rate is the interest rate the RBI charges commercial banks when it lends them money for a short period, usually overnight. Any change in the repo rate is quickly felt by borrowers with floating-rate loans.
Wednesday’s 25-bps increase will raise borrowing costs for existing and new home, auto and personal loans, although the impact on EMIs will vary depending on the loan amount, tenure and the lender’s adjustment.
For example, a 0.25 percentage-point increase in the interest rate on a Rs 30 lakh home loan with a 30-year tenure could raise the EMI by about Rs 500.
And this may not be a one-time increase. Borrowers should brace for the possibility of further rate hikes in the coming months.
How many times will the RBI raise rates further?
Early expectations are that the RBI could raise rates by another 100 bps over the next year, taking the repo rate to around 6.5%.
The RBI’s rate-setting committee is due to meet again on December 4. Whether it raises rates again will depend mainly on domestic inflation and the rupee.
If global oil prices stay above $100 per barrel, headline inflation could rise above the RBI’s projected 6% for the December quarter and cross its upper tolerance band — the highest inflation level the RBI allows before it needs to take action. This could force the RBI to raise rates, possibly aggressively.
Similarly, if the rupee continues to weaken and moves closer to 100 against the US dollar, the RBI may raise rates to prevent the currency from falling further. The rupee is currently hovering around 96.50 against the dollar.
Will the RBI hike rates by 50 bps?
Unlikely. As Governor Sanjay Malhotra explained, rate cuts are off the table for now. But any further rate hikes are likely to be gradual, with their pace and timing depending on how economic and financial conditions evolve.
The RBI believes the current rise in inflation is mainly due to supply-side pressures rather than strong demand. This means higher interest rates may have limited impact on the immediate causes of inflation, particularly higher food and fuel prices.
The government, therefore, may have to help reduce the burden on households by absorbing part of the increase in global crude oil prices, including through cuts in excise duty on domestic fuel.
How will rate hikes help, then?
Analysts believe Wednesday’s rate hike is a pre-emptive step to prevent a temporary rise in prices from turning into a broader inflation problem.
If prices continue to rise, higher input and transportation costs can eventually be passed on to consumers.
In other words, a supply shock — a sudden increase in the cost of producing or transporting goods — can spread through the economy and turn into a broader, demand-driven wage-price spiral, in which higher prices lead to higher wages, which in turn push prices up further.
By raising interest rates, central banks try to moderate demand and prevent inflation from becoming entrenched.
Rate hikes can also help support the local currency and contain imported inflation, which occurs when a weaker domestic currency makes imports more expensive or when global commodity prices rise.
How long will prices rise?
Inflation is expected to rise to 6% in the October-December quarter before easing to 5.7% by March 2027. For the full financial year FY27, inflation is expected to average 5.2%, up from the 5% projected in August.
But these are only estimates and can change, as they did after the August policy review, when inflation for the October-December quarter was projected at 5.9%.
Much will depend on global crude oil prices. India’s oil import basket averaged more than $116 per barrel in the September quarter, up from $90.19 per barrel in August. Worse, it averaged $120 per barrel in the first week of October.
If crude oil prices remain above $100, inflation estimates are likely to be revised upwards and inflation may remain high for longer.
Are higher interest rates here to stay?
The previous inflation episode in 2023-24 provides some context. Inflation crossed the RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6% for four months and stayed above 5% throughout 2023. It came down in 2024, but headline inflation remained above the RBI’s 4% target in both years.
More importantly, core inflation — inflation excluding food and fuel — stayed around 5-6%. This led the RBI to raise interest rates aggressively, with the repo rate increasing by 250 bps during that rate-hike cycle.
The situation is different this time. Core inflation is projected at 4.4% in FY27, only slightly higher than the 4.3% projected in August. Super-core inflation, which indicates whether price pressures are becoming broad-based rather than being driven by temporary changes in items such as food and fuel, is also benign.
This gives the RBI room to keep rate hikes relatively limited, unless price pressures spread through the economy faster than expected.
Is growth holding up well?
Yes. The RBI has raised its FY27 GDP growth forecast to 7.1% from 6.7%, an increase of 40 bps, after economic growth in the first quarter (Q1) was stronger than analysts had expected.
Other recent economic indicators also show that activity remains strong, although growth has slowed from Q1 levels. Bank credit growth is also picking up.
This gives the RBI some room to raise interest rates without hurting economic growth too much.
The growth outlook remains strong, but there are risks, including a weak monsoon, a strong El Nino, geopolitical tensions, higher commodity prices and tighter financial conditions globally.
What other measures did the RBI announce?
From January 1, 2027, the RBI is expected to introduce a Consolidated Account Statement (CAS), which will allow customers to see their savings and investments across different types of assets in a single monthly statement.
From January, SEBI-regulated depositories will also be allowed to include bank deposit information in the CAS for all customers. Currently, only people with demat accounts who have mutual fund and stock market investments receive a CAS.
By including bank deposits, people without demat accounts will also be able to get a more complete view of their bank deposits and investments in one statement.
The move is also likely to help financial institutions understand their customers better and customise their products and services.
Is it the right time to invest in government bonds?
One positive effect of higher interest rates is that bond yields tend to rise. But the question is whether higher yields make this a good time to invest in government bonds, or whether it is better to wait until the rate-hike cycle is over.
Bond yields had already been rising before the RBI’s policy review. After Wednesday’s rate hike, yields rose by another 5-10 bps across different maturities.
For example, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond is now 7.21%, up from 7% a few weeks ago.
Yields are expected to remain elevated across maturities. This is because global bond yields are rising, the rupee is weakening and the US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates.