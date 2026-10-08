RBI rate hike — what happens to EMIs, inflation and growth

What is the repo rate and how does it impact EMIs?

The repo rate is the interest rate the RBI charges commercial banks when it lends them money for a short period, usually overnight. Any change in the repo rate is quickly felt by borrowers with floating-rate loans.

Wednesday’s 25-bps increase will raise borrowing costs for existing and new home, auto and personal loans, although the impact on EMIs will vary depending on the loan amount, tenure and the lender’s adjustment.

For example, a 0.25 percentage-point increase in the interest rate on a Rs 30 lakh home loan with a 30-year tenure could raise the EMI by about Rs 500.

And this may not be a one-time increase. Borrowers should brace for the possibility of further rate hikes in the coming months.

How many times will the RBI raise rates further?

Early expectations are that the RBI could raise rates by another 100 bps over the next year, taking the repo rate to around 6.5%.

The RBI’s rate-setting committee is due to meet again on December 4. Whether it raises rates again will depend mainly on domestic inflation and the rupee.

If global oil prices stay above $100 per barrel, headline inflation could rise above the RBI’s projected 6% for the December quarter and cross its upper tolerance band — the highest inflation level the RBI allows before it needs to take action. This could force the RBI to raise rates, possibly aggressively.

Similarly, if the rupee continues to weaken and moves closer to 100 against the US dollar, the RBI may raise rates to prevent the currency from falling further. The rupee is currently hovering around 96.50 against the dollar.

Will the RBI hike rates by 50 bps?

Unlikely. As Governor Sanjay Malhotra explained, rate cuts are off the table for now. But any further rate hikes are likely to be gradual, with their pace and timing depending on how economic and financial conditions evolve.

The RBI believes the current rise in inflation is mainly due to supply-side pressures rather than strong demand. This means higher interest rates may have limited impact on the immediate causes of inflation, particularly higher food and fuel prices.

The government, therefore, may have to help reduce the burden on households by absorbing part of the increase in global crude oil prices, including through cuts in excise duty on domestic fuel.

How will rate hikes help, then?

Analysts believe Wednesday’s rate hike is a pre-emptive step to prevent a temporary rise in prices from turning into a broader inflation problem.

If prices continue to rise, higher input and transportation costs can eventually be passed on to consumers.

In other words, a supply shock — a sudden increase in the cost of producing or transporting goods — can spread through the economy and turn into a broader, demand-driven wage-price spiral, in which higher prices lead to higher wages, which in turn push prices up further.

By raising interest rates, central banks try to moderate demand and prevent inflation from becoming entrenched.

Rate hikes can also help support the local currency and contain imported inflation, which occurs when a weaker domestic currency makes imports more expensive or when global commodity prices rise.

How long will prices rise?

Inflation is expected to rise to 6% in the October-December quarter before easing to 5.7% by March 2027. For the full financial year FY27, inflation is expected to average 5.2%, up from the 5% projected in August.

But these are only estimates and can change, as they did after the August policy review, when inflation for the October-December quarter was projected at 5.9%.

Much will depend on global crude oil prices. India’s oil import basket averaged more than $116 per barrel in the September quarter, up from $90.19 per barrel in August. Worse, it averaged $120 per barrel in the first week of October.

If crude oil prices remain above $100, inflation estimates are likely to be revised upwards and inflation may remain high for longer.