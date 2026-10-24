Anti- SIR protests: Thou shalt maintain peace

What is the life span of a peace bond? How long can a magistrate inquire into a peace bond matter?

In the first situation, i.e., before conviction, the bond can last for a maximum of 12 months at a time. A peace bond inquiry must typically conclude within six months; if delayed without sufficient reason, the entire proceedings automatically lapse.

When is peace bond signed in post-conviction matters and for what offences?

A Sessions Court or a First-Class Magistrate can order a person to sign a peace bond. However, this strictly applies to someone who has already been formally charged, tried, and convicted of specific offenses.

For offenses like assault, criminal intimidation, or acts explicitly disrupting public peace, mischief and rioting, and other non-cognisable offences (which carry a maximum punishment of up to three-year jail term), the court can mandate a peace bond at the time of sentencing to prevent future trouble.

What is the life span of a post-conviction peace bond? Does order to sign the bond carry any safeguard?

In post-conviction cases, the bond’s span can be extended for up to three years, alongside their criminal sentence.

Receiving a notice does not mean one must immediately sign it. The law requires the magistrate to issue a "show-cause" notice first.

A person receiving an order to sign a preventive peace bond has the legal right to appear before the executive magistrate to contest the information, question the police evidence, and explain why a bond is unnecessary. Besides, the notice or the order to sign the bond can be challenged before the District and Sessions courts.

What is the foundation of a peace bond?

In the landmark Madhu Limaye v. Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Monghyr (1970) judgment, a seven-judge bench upheld the peace-bond chapter.

According to the judgment, liberty can be curtailed only by the law's own procedure, "not according to the whim of the magistrate". It further said that the action rests on potential danger, “not overt acts”. It further said that the reasons must be recorded at every step.