‘Whose peace am I being asked to keep?’ Neha Bora refuses to sign peace bond, slams curbs on dissent

She remained firm on challenging such peace bonds in future, arguing that courts, the “custodians of law and constitutional morality”, must understand the contradiction they bring to the fore.

“We are hopeful that those who are custodians of law and constitutional morality – the courts – will understand this primary contradiction. They will understand that implementations of such peace bonds are snatching away our right to dissent,” Bora said.

“With this hope, we will not sign peace bonds and will keep challenging them because signing them will indicate that to curb peaceful protests such peace bonds can be invoked. AISA will not be part of normalising this. The peace cannot be only for the government, but also for the people,” she added.

Bora clarified that the court had not rejected their plea on its merits but had instead declined to examine the substance of their challenge to the notice issued by the SEM. She said the SEM could not compel people to sign anything merely by issuing show-cause notices, as the principles of natural justice applied.

“Most mediahouses reported that our challenge to the notice was rejected. The court merely said that we will not go to the merits (basis of challenging the notice) of the case, but want you to participate in the inquiry regarding notice issued. The court has said that SEM can’t make (people) sign anything by issuing show cause notices. Principles of natural justice will apply,” Bora said.

She argued that democracy was not an abstract concept, but one that informed people of their fundamental rights, including the right to vote and protest peacefully.

“Democracy is not abstract. In a country like India, people understand two boarder things by democracy – one is the right to vote and another is the right to express against any violation of our rights. Today, the right to vote is being snatched through SIR. 13 crore voters are removed from electoral rolls,” Bora said.

“Media and ground reports, along with testimonies of BLOs and two Election Commissioners, are also asking questions regarding whether the electoral process is democratic. All, including those affected by vote deletions, are asking the same thing – given the massive discrepancies – that the elections that make this country a democracy are not being conducted democratically,” she added.