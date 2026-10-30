Hyderabad’s CURE Act: What changes under the new urban governance framework?

Why was the CURE Act introduced?

When the GHMC Act was passed nearly 70 years ago, Hyderabad had a population of around 15 lakh. Since then, the city and its surrounding areas have grown rapidly, bringing new challenges that the old law was not designed to handle. These include flooding, traffic jams, air pollution, water shortages, encroachments on lakes and drains, rising heat and safety risks in high-rise buildings.

Officials say more than 100 provisions of the old law had become outdated or unnecessary. It also did not provide a clear way for the many government departments and civic agencies working across the city to coordinate their decisions. The CURE Act aims to address these problems by getting the agencies responsible for different parts of the city to work together.

Which areas and government agencies come under CURE?

The new system covers the Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations. While they will continue to look after local civic services, the new law aims to get them and other government agencies to work together on problems that affect the wider city, covering nearly 1.30 crore people.

It brings these three corporations together with government agencies responsible for services such as policing, roads, water supply, sewerage, public transport, urban development and electricity. These include the police, Revenue Department, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Hyderabad Metro Rail, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, HYDRAA and power utilities.

A CURE Apex Governance Council and an Executive Committee, with the Chief Minister as chairperson, will provide a common platform for coordination. The law also provides for dedicated bodies to deal with traffic, climate action, heritage, food safety, gender inclusion and workers’ welfare.

What will the CURE Apex Governance Council do?

The council will set priorities for the wider Hyderabad region and coordinate execution of projects. For example, a road project, a drainage problem or a traffic measure in one area may affect neighbouring areas too. The council is intended to help agencies plan and make decisions together instead of dealing with such problems separately.

What is the CURE Smart Governance Centre?

The CURE Smart Governance Centre will use technology, sensors, computer dashboards and live data to monitor civic services, infrastructure and emergencies across the region. It is intended to help officials spot problems and coordinate action when several agencies need to respond—for example, during a disaster or a major disruption to public services.

What changes for property owners?

The Act provides for a shift in how property tax is calculated. Instead of using the existing Annual Rental Value system, the new Capital Value System (CVS) will use a property's guideline value as the basis for calculating tax.

The proposed annual tax rates are:

Residential properties: 0.10% to 0.50% of the guideline value.

Non-residential properties: 0.20% to 2% of the guideline value.

Until the new rates are officially notified, the applicable interim rates will be 0.15% for residential properties and 0.75% for non-residential properties.

The annual increase in property tax will be capped at 10%. For example, if a property owner currently pays Rs 10,000 a year, the tax cannot exceed Rs 11,000 in the first year under the new system. The existing nominal annual tax of Rs 101 for properties measuring up to 375 sq ft will continue.

The CVS for property tax will apply immediately to newly constructed properties that have not yet been assessed. For existing properties, the new CVS system will be implemented from the next financial year (2027-28), beginning from April 1, 2027.