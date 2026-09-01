Maharashtra’s anti-conversion law: Key provisions and concerns

What is ‘Love Jihad’ in this debate?

‘Love Jihad’ is the expression used to refer to alleged cases in which relationships are said to be linked to religious conversion.

The expression does not appear as a legal offence in the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026.

The Act instead deals with specified forms of unlawful conversion, including conversion through force, fraud, coercion, misrepresentation, undue influence, inducement, deception connected with marriage or other unlawful means.

Why was legislation also linked to interfaith relationships?

The proposed law became part of a wider discussion about religious conversion and relationships between people of different religions.

Opposition parties and civil-society groups raised concerns that the legislation could affect an individual’s constitutional freedom to choose their religion and life partner.They particularly raised concerns about interfaith couples and minority communities.

Which states have anti-conversion laws?

Maharashtra has joined several states that have enacted laws commonly described as anti-conversion or Freedom of Religion laws.

They include:Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Which state was the first to enact such a law?

Odisha was the first Indian state after Independence to enact such legislation.It passed the Orissa Freedom of Religion Act, 1967.

What is the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026?

The Act regulates religious conversions in Maharashtra.It makes unlawful conversion an offence when it is brought about through:Force or threat, fraud, misrepresentation, coercion, undue influence, allurement or inducement, deception, including deception connected with marriage, and other unlawful means. The Act also lays down a procedure for people who voluntarily choose to change their religion.

Does the law prohibit voluntary religious conversion?

The government’s stated position is that it does not prohibit voluntary religious conversion.It also states that the law does not prohibit genuine interfaith relationships.

What concerns have the ruling party leaders raised about tribal communities?

They claim alleged conversions among tribal communities, particularly through inducements or allurement.Some have argued that unchecked conversion could eventually alter the demographic balance of Hindu-majority communities.

What did Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis say about the proposed law?

Fadnavis maintained that the government would study laws enacted in other states and introduce legislation considered appropriate for Maharashtra.

Why did opposition parties object to the legislation?

Opposition parties and civil-society groups argued that the proposed legislation could interfere with the constitutional freedom to choose one’s religion and life partner.They described the proposed law as coercive and potentially discriminatory, particularly in cases involving interfaith couples and minority communities.

What is the larger debate around the law?

The government says individuals, particularly vulnerable people, must be protected from religious conversion achieved through force, fraud, coercion or inducement.

Opposition parties and civil-society groups argue that such protection should not come at the cost of an individual’s constitutional freedom to choose their religion, partner and personal way of life.

What is the concern about freedom of choice?

Critics argue that a law intended to protect freedom of religion could, in some circumstances, restrict an individual’s freedom to choose their religion.

They do not necessarily dispute the need to prevent coercion.Their concern is about the breadth of the provisions and how they may be interpreted and enforced.

Why is distinguishing coercion from a voluntary decision important?

Critics argue that religious choices can sometimes be influenced by personal relationships, social circumstances, family support or individual experiences.

They say the difficulty is in distinguishing genuine coercion from a voluntary personal decision.

What is the concern about government oversight?

Critics object to provisions requiring advance notice to government authorities before a person changes religion.

They argue that such requirements can turn a personal decision about faith and conscience into an administrative process.

They say freedom of conscience should allow individuals to adopt, reject or change their religious beliefs without unnecessary government interference.

What are the privacy concerns?

Opponents argue that the legislation could bring matters involving religion, relationships and personal choice under greater state scrutiny.

They say constitutional protections relating to privacy, dignity and personal liberty require the State to respect an adult’s ability to make fundamental personal decisions.