IIT crisis — What lies behind persistent student distress?

Rishikesh Kumar, 31, an MSc Physics student at IIT Delhi, died on August 22 after falling from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex. Delhi Police has registered a case and is investigating the circumstances of his death. IIT Delhi has constituted an external inquiry committee headed by retired Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta to examine the circumstances surrounding the death and the functioning of the institutional mechanisms concerned.

The wider question is not simply what happened to one student, but how institutions respond when illness or personal difficulty disrupts a student’s education — and whether the systems meant to support that student work together.

TIMELINE

2018–2023: Government data recorded 98 student deaths across specified central higher educational institutions during this period: 39 from IITs, 25 from NITs, 25 from central universities, four from IIMs, three from IISERs and two from IIITs.

March 24, 2025: In Amit Kumar & Ors. v. Union of India & Ors., the Supreme Court took note of recurring student deaths and factors including ragging, academic pressure, caste-based discrimination and sexual harassment. It constituted a National Task Force to examine student mental health and recommend measures.

January 2026: The Supreme Court reiterated the task force’s mandate to identify causes, examine shortcomings in existing institutional frameworks and recommend preventive, remedial and reform measures.

August 22, 2026: Rishikesh Kumar died after falling from the sixth floor of IIT Delhi’s Lecture Hall Complex. Police began investigating the circumstances of his death.

August 2026: IIT Delhi reconstituted its external inquiry committee, with retired Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta as chairperson. Students subsequently paused their on-campus mobilisation pending the inquiry.

Is this a unique instance at IIT Delhi in recent times?

Not in the broader sense of student deaths, but the available data do not establish a campus-wise pattern that would allow this case to be described as either unique or part of a defined sequence.

Protesting students said Kumar was the eighth student to die at IIT Delhi in about 30 months. That figure has not been independently established and should therefore not be presented as a confirmed statistic.

Nationally, however, student deaths at IITs are not an isolated phenomenon. Government data recorded 39 IIT students among the 98 students who died across specified central higher educational institutions between 2018 and 2023. The figures do not provide a campus-wise breakdown, nor do they establish the reasons behind individual deaths.

Why did the students protest on the campus?

The protests began after Kumar’s death, with students demanding an independent inquiry, accountability for alleged institutional lapses, and scrutiny of the handling of student welfare, mental-health support, hostel accommodation and academic issues.

IIT Delhi subsequently reconstituted its external inquiry committee, with retired Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta as chairperson. Students later paused their on-campus mobilisation, citing progress on their demands.

Did the students allege that Rishikesh was affected by the treatment he received?

Students and Kumar’s family have alleged that he faced difficulties relating to hostel accommodation, medical clearance and obtaining an academic project needed to complete his degree. These are allegations, not findings.

IIT Delhi’s account differs in important respects. It says Kumar’s requests for withdrawal from the January-May and July-November semesters were approved, his case was reviewed in July, and he received medical and counselling support.

The inquiry must establish what decisions were taken, what was communicated to Kumar and how the different institutional systems responded to his needs.

What do we know about Rishikesh’s difficulties?

Kumar joined IIT Delhi in July 2025 and lived in a hostel. After Holi in 2026, he was hospitalised for about a month. His withdrawal from the January-May semester was approved.

His case was reviewed in July, following which he was advised to remain under parental supervision. He subsequently received counselling, and his request for withdrawal from the July-November semester was also approved.

Students and family members have raised questions about what happened thereafter, including his accommodation and academic requirements. Those questions remain subject to the inquiry.

Did students object to IIT Delhi’s description of the student’s condition?

Yes. Students questioned whether describing the next step as “parental supervision” adequately addressed the needs of a student trying to return to academic life after treatment.

IIT Delhi has said the advice followed a review involving its counsellor and psychiatrist.

The larger issue is how medical advice, mental-health care, academic participation, accommodation and student autonomy were coordinated.

Why can an academic problem become an administrative one?

Because a student who loses academic time to illness may have to navigate several systems simultaneously: semester withdrawal, medical clearance, hostel accommodation, project allocation, examinations and grievance redressal.

IIT Delhi says Kumar’s withdrawals were approved and that he received support. Students have questioned what happened with accommodation and academic requirements after those approvals.

The issue is therefore not simply whether a rule existed, but whether the rules provided a workable route back into academic life.

What does available data tell us about student deaths and academic stress?

Government data recorded 98 student deaths across specified central higher educational institutions between 2018 and 2023. Of these, 39 were from IITs, 25 from NITs, 25 from central universities, four from IIMs, three from IISERs and two from IIITs.

Beyond deaths, a study of 8,542 college students across 30 universities in nine Indian states found that 18.8% had considered ending their lives at some point, 12.4% had done so in the preceding year and 6.7% reported having made an attempt.

The study also found substantial levels of depression and anxiety among respondents.

Table 1: Student fatalities in Central Higher Educational Institutions (2018-2023)