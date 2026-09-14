Silicosis in Rajasthan — the policy and the gaps

Rajasthan, with its large mining and stone-processing industry, has millions of workers exposed to silica dust, which can cause silicosis, an incurable and irreversible lung disease. Workers involved in sandstone and granite mining, stone cutting, carving, grinding and drilling face particularly high risks because these activities generate fine silica dust.

In August 2024, the Supreme Court held that failure to prevent and treat silicosis violates the fundamental right to life with dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution. It directed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to monitor compliance with dust-control measures in silicosis-prone industries and gave the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) a role in overseeing compensation. Rajasthan continues to face delays in certification, shortages of radiologists and gaps in enforcement of workplace safety measures.

Timeline

1965: Rajasthan enacted the Rajasthan Workmen’s Compensation (Occupational Diseases) Rules, 1965.

1992–1994: The Desert Medicine Research Centre (DMRC), Jodhpur, conducted a study that found clinical silicosis in 9.9 per cent of sandstone workers examined.

1993: Pneumoconiosis Medical Boards (PMBs) were established at government medical colleges in Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bikaner.

1996: In the Chinchurgheria Silicosis Victims case, the Supreme Court ordered ₹1 lakh in compensation for the family of each deceased worker at an unregistered stone-crushing unit, marking an early formal judicial acknowledgement of silicosis fatalities in India’s informal and unorganised sectors.

2003: NGOs, including HEDCON, raised concerns about understaffed and dysfunctional medical boards.

2006–2009: In 2006, an NGO filed a PIL highlighting the pervasive threat of silicosis nationwide. In 2009, the Supreme Court formally directed the NHRC to recommend relief measures in heavily affected states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

2011: Rajasthan began a targeted process to identify and track people affected by silicosis.

2013: The state began providing direct monetary assistance to verified patients.

2015: Rajasthan declared silicosis a notifiable disease under the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 1957.

2016–2017: The Supreme Court ordered Rajasthan to conduct district-wide surveys, implement time-bound relief and set up certified medical boards. The judicial pressure catalysed the development of a robust “Rajasthan Model” of certified Pneumoconiosis Medical Boards across districts.

2017–2018: A CAG report recorded 7,959 silicosis cases and 449 deaths in five districts over 26 months. More than 1,000 silicosis patients and activists protested in Jaipur, seeking disability status, health coverage and pensions.

October 2019: Rajasthan launched its policy on pneumoconiosis, including silicosis detection, prevention, control and rehabilitation, becoming the first state in India to introduce a dedicated silicosis policy.

2020: Financial assistance guidelines were standardised.

May 2022: Rajasthan launched the new Silicosis Portal for registration, verification, certification and disbursement of assistance.

August 2024: The Supreme Court directed the NGT to assume long-term oversight of silicosis-prone industries and factories across India and instructed State Pollution Control Boards to close down non-compliant units.

August 2026: The Supreme Court ordered all States and Union Territories to enforce standardised action plans focusing on mandatory personal protective equipment (PPE), dust mitigation and worker health screenings.