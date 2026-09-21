Explained: What happens to India’s anti-Maoist apparatus?

For nearly two decades, India’s campaign against Left-wing extremism was not a simple police operation. It was a vast security-and-governance challenge spread across some of the country’s most remote forests.

The security aspect of it entailed the setting up and use of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) battalions, other specialised units, fortified police stations, jungle camps, communications networks, new roads, intelligence centres and logistics chains—all of it handled by thousands of personnel.

Now that the Union government has declared that it effectively reached its target of ridding the country of Left-wing extremism by March 31 this year, a less-examined question has emerged: what happens to this enormous apparatus after the conflict that justified its existence ends?

The answer is not a straightforward “pack up and leave”. It’s a mix of moves involving transition from counter-insurgency to permanent policing, intelligence and civilian administration, with some assets withdrawn, some repurposed and some retained as insurance against a possible revival of the menace.

Here are answers to a few questions that this massive shift raises.

What was the size of the machine?

There is no single data point compiled by the government for the total anti-Maoist operations expenditure. The cost cannot simply be calculated by adding the budgets of the CAPF units deployed in Bastar or Jharkhand, because those forces also perform other national security functions, Union home ministry officials clarified. Similarly, state police salaries, roads, telecommunications, helicopters, intelligence, fortified stations and development expenditure are drawn under various budget heads.

The logistics behind each remote camp was itself a small supply chain: personnel, food, drinking water, generators, fuel, medical supplies, tents or prefabricated structures, ammunition, protective equipment, communications equipment and vehicles. Helicopters provided another layer of mobility, casualty evacuation and resupply.