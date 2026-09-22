Explained: What India is really testing with its proposed ₹10 and ₹20 polymer notes

Timeline of banknote

1770: Bank of Hindostan, owned and operated by a British managing agency, becomes one of the earliest institutions in India to issue paper banknotes

1861: The Paper Currency Act gives the colonial Government of India the monopoly over note issuance

1935: The newly established Reserve Bank of India takes over responsibility for issuing banknotes

1949: Independent India’s first banknote—the ₹1 note—replaces the British king’s portrait with the lion capital of Ashoka

1996: The Mahatma Gandhi series begins

2012: India announces a field trial of 100 crore polymer ₹10 notes in five cities—Jaipur, Shimla, Bhubaneswar, Mysore and Kochi—chosen for climatic diversity

2017: Procurement for the 2012 trial reaches the tendering stage but is eventually shelved over technological and procurement difficulties

2026: The government approves a fresh RBI trial of 100 crore polymer notes of ₹10 and ₹20 denominations each

Q&A

Does a costlier note need replacing less often?

The basic question comes down to two things: how much a note costs and how long it lasts. The calculation is not straightforward as the RBI does not publish the cost of polymer notes for each denomination.

The most-cited figure is from 2012. A ₹10 cotton note then reportedly cost 96 paise and lasted 9-10 months. This figure is more than a decade old and should not be treated as today’s cost.

The RBI’s total security-printing expenditure was ₹6,372.8 crore in 2024-25 and ₹4,875.2 crore in 2025-26, down 23.5%. This reflects lower print orders, not necessarily a cheaper note, because the RBI prints notes both to meet demand and to replace notes that are no longer fit for use.

The case for polymer is not that it is cheaper to print. It may cost more per note, but it needs to be produced less often. The trial will show whether that makes economic sense.