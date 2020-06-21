STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020

Published: 21st June 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 11:47 AM  

Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Amid stress and strife, especially with COVID-19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene...' President Ram Nath Kovind said while observing Yoga Day. (Photo|President of India Twitter)
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel did a striking 'Sirsasana' at his residence in Raipur. (Photo|ANI)
BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda performs yoga at his residence. (Photo|ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also participated in the International Yoga Day at his residence. (Photo|ANI)
'Practicing Yoga has always been a reason for physical and mental wellness. The quest for wholistic wellbeing during COVID19 has increased the popularity of Yoga even more.' said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Yoga Day. (Photo|Ravi Shankar Prasad Twitter)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat performs yoga at his residence. (Photo|ANI)
Delhi police personnel performing yoga on the occasion of 6th International Yoga Day at Red Fort. (Photo|Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi police personnel performing yoga on the occasion of 6th International Yoga Day at Red Fort. (Photo|Parveen Negi, EPS)
People perform yoga on the International Yoga Day at Nehru Park in New Delhi. (Photo|Anil Shakya, EPS)
