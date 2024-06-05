Kerala Story: UDF won 18 seats, leaving the Left with a humiliating single-seat score

Congress candidate Hibi Eden from Ernakulam constituency won by a high margin of 2,50,385 votes.
Contesting against BJP's Rajeev Chandrashekhar and CPI's Pannian Raveendran, sitting MP Shashi Tharoor won by a low margin of 16,077 in Thiruvananthapuram constituency.
Congress candidate Dean Kuriakose secured 4,32,372 votes in Idukki constituency and won by a margin of 1,33,727. High-range constituency reposes faith in Dean for the second time in a row.
Despite the threat from Twenty-20, Benny Behanan retains traditional UDF stronghold of Chalakudy by securing 9,42,787 votes, defeating CPM candidate C Raveendranath by a margin of 1,32,274 votes.
Congress candidate Shafi had a emphatic victory beating the strongest of all LDF candidates in the fray. Shafi secured 5,57,528 votes and won by a margin of 1,14,506 votes against CPM leader K K Shailaja.
CPM’s only victory comes largely due to K Radhakrishnan’s image and credibility. Securing 4,03,447 Radhakrishnan came victorious with a low margin of 20,111 votes against Remya Haridas.
Kerala Congress candidate Francis George has an handsome win in battle of two kerala Congress faction. He secured 3,64,631 votes against Kerala Congress (M) candidate Thomas Chazhikadan and won by a margin of 87,266 votes.
In Attingal, Adoor Prakash prevails in a nail-biting contest with a wafer-thin margin of 684 votes against CPM's V Joy.
Defying all speculations, Sreekandan manages to hold on Palakkad with a comfortable margin of 75,283 votes against CPM's Vijayaraghavan.
Despite the hype surrounding his opponents, Anto wins the seat for the fourth time in a row. CPM leader Thomas Isaac and BJP candidate Anil K Antony were his oppenents in Pathanamthitta.
Actor-politician Suresh Gopi’s victory further reinforces the on-ground political reality that the saffron party is no longer anathema to Kerala voters.
E T Muhammed Basheer (IUML) has a big victory in the league bastion after swapping seats with M P Abdussamad Samadani
Despite Samastha IUML rift, Samadani wins big defeating ex-Muslim league strongman k S Hamza in Ponnani.