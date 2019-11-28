TNIE impact: Kerala brothers get cycles back

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The decision of two Meppayur schoolchildren — Mohammed Abir and brother Shifad — to approach the police to get their cycles repaired and returned proved right.

After the police intervened, mechanic Balakrishnan M had promised to return the cycles by Thursday, but he delivered them on Wednesday evening.

TNIE had carried the news of Abir and Shifad, who filed a complaint written on a school notebook paper at the Meppayur police station which went viral on social media.

Mohammed Abir and brother Shifad are studying in Vilayattur Elambilad LP School— Abir in

Class V and Shifad in Class I.