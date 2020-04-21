Read a book and kill boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic the Mizo way 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Bored during the COVID-19 lockdown? An NGO in Mizoram has a simple suggestion - read books.

The NGO, Young Mizo Association (YMA), is reaching out to people at their doorsteps with books so they can utilise their time in a more meaningful way. For the record, Mizoram has the second-highest literacy rate in the country.

The YMA's Ramhlun South unit launched the book distribution drive last Saturday. Over 60 households in the Ramhlun locality of state capital Aizawl have been covered so far.

The YMA, which is an influential youth's association of Mizoram, gives out a theme to all localities every year. The theme this year is on promoting reading and learning. The YMA has its units across localities of Aizawl and each of them has a library.

YMA president Vanlalruata said as people were getting bored in the lockdown, they could utilise their time by reading books.

"I feel more people should come forward to read books. It will help them to escape boredom and learn something," he told The New Indian Express.

Hannah Lalhlanpuii, who is a member of Ramhlun South YMA Library and Documentation Committee, said the unit thought reading books would be the easiest activity that people could get themselves engaged in now.

"We are distributing three categories of books – English fiction, biography and autobiography. The books are written in English and Mizo languages. Prior to distribution, we reach out to people through WhatsApp and ask them on the kind of books they would like to read. These are our library books," Hannah said.

She said people would return the books when they finish reading them. People will call up YMA volunteers and they would visit the houses to collect the books, she explained.

"It is helping them a lot as they cannot visit the library now. Then, there are a lot of people who don't have books at home. As the response from people has been very positive, we are planning to continue the drive even after the lockdown is lifted," Hannah said.

Lalbiakhlimi, an engineer with Mizoram's Irrigation and Water Resources Department, said she had received two books – "When Black Birds Fly" and "Faith and Fate". Hannah is the author of When Black Birds Fly. Faith and Fate is the creation of Laltlankimi, a local.

"I think it's a brilliant initiative by the YMA Ramhlun South. That people spend their time in a good way is the motto of the YMA. I see the initiative as the implementation of that motto," she said.