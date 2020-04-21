STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Read a book and kill boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic the Mizo way 

The NGO, Young Mizo Association (YMA), is reaching out to people at their doorsteps distributing three categories of books – English fiction, biography and autobiography.

Published: 21st April 2020 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

The NGO, Young Mizo Association (YMA), is reaching out to people at their doorsteps with books

The NGO, Young Mizo Association (YMA), is reaching out to people at their doorsteps with books. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Bored during the COVID-19 lockdown? An NGO in Mizoram has a simple suggestion - read books.

The NGO, Young Mizo Association (YMA), is reaching out to people at their doorsteps with books so they can utilise their time in a more meaningful way. For the record, Mizoram has the second-highest literacy rate in the country.

The YMA's Ramhlun South unit launched the book distribution drive last Saturday. Over 60 households in the Ramhlun locality of state capital Aizawl have been covered so far.

The YMA, which is an influential youth's association of Mizoram, gives out a theme to all localities every year. The theme this year is on promoting reading and learning. The YMA has its units across localities of Aizawl and each of them has a library.

YMA president Vanlalruata said as people were getting bored in the lockdown, they could utilise their time by reading books.

"I feel more people should come forward to read books. It will help them to escape boredom and learn something," he told The New Indian Express.

ALSO READ | Relaxed cops as self-disciplined Mizos stay home, stay safe

Hannah Lalhlanpuii, who is a member of Ramhlun South YMA Library and Documentation Committee, said the unit thought reading books would be the easiest activity that people could get themselves engaged in now.

"We are distributing three categories of books – English fiction, biography and autobiography. The books are written in English and Mizo languages. Prior to distribution, we reach out to people through WhatsApp and ask them on the kind of books they would like to read. These are our library books," Hannah said.

She said people would return the books when they finish reading them. People will call up YMA volunteers and they would visit the houses to collect the books, she explained.

"It is helping them a lot as they cannot visit the library now. Then, there are a lot of people who don't have books at home. As the response from people has been very positive, we are planning to continue the drive even after the lockdown is lifted," Hannah said.

Lalbiakhlimi, an engineer with Mizoram's Irrigation and Water Resources Department, said she had received two books – "When Black Birds Fly" and "Faith and Fate". Hannah is the author of When Black Birds Fly. Faith and Fate is the creation of Laltlankimi, a local. 

"I think it's a brilliant initiative by the YMA Ramhlun South. That people spend their time in a good way is the motto of the YMA. I see the initiative as the implementation of that motto," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus books covid-19 books
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp