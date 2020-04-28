STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Coronavirus outbreak: Presidency University students help distressed casual staff of hostel

Subho Biswas, one of the students of Presidency University said they raised the amount from boarders, ex-students and other well-wishers.

Published: 28th April 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Students of the Presidency University have given Rs 3000 each to eight casual employees of a hostel to help them tide over economic hardships they are facing due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Subho Biswas, one of the students at the niversity, said they raised the amount from boarders, ex-students and other well-wishers.

The hostel and the university are closed because of the lockdown.

"We know Rs 3000 is a small amount for a family in the present situation. But we are thankful to everyone for chipping in. We will continue to assist these people in future. Our fund raising will continue," Biswas said.

The money was deposited into the accounts of the eight casual employees of Hindu Hostel on Monday.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

The workers live in East and West Midnapore districts and neighbouring Odisha, he said.

Presidency University Registrar Debojyoti Konar told PTI that "our students have always performed their social responsibilities and we are proud of them."

However, the students must maintain social distancing norms and other government-specified advisories while taking part in any relief work for the economically disadvantaged people, he added.

Earlier, the Presidency University Students Council gave Rs 1,000 each to the eight casual workers of the Hindu Hostel and to a hawker.

"We know this amount is very little to provide them relief but we want to tell them that we are always by their side," Presidency University Students Council president Mimosa Ghorai said.

The students of the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST) in Shibpur also gave Rs 2,000 each to 35 canteen staff recently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Presidency University COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp