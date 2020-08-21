STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daughter of migrant worker from Bihar tops university exam in Kerala

Payal joined Government Higher Secondary School at Edappally from where she passed Class X with 83 per cent and Class XII with 95 per cent marks.

KOCHI: Pramod Kumar was full of hope when he packed his bags and came to Kerala from Bihar with his family in 2001. Since then, Pramod has been working hard, sometimes even working several jobs, to provide for his family. 19 years later, his daughter Payal Kumari has made him proud by bagging the first rank in the BA Archaeology and History (Module 2nd) examinations conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University in March this year.

Payal, who is on cloud nine, said she struggled to get a foothold in her studies in the initial years after arriving in Kerala. “It was tough since we didn’t know the language and everything was very foreign,” she said. “When we left Bihar, I was 4. To ensure that we never had any trouble in completing our education, my father juggled several jobs. Even now, he tells me that I need to only focus on my studies,” she said. While Pramod has studied till Class VIII, her mother Bindu Devi has completed Class X.

Payal, who hails from Bihar’s Gosaimadhi Village in Sheikhpur district, has been keeping a good academic record right from her school days. “I started taking tuitions in tough subjects after reaching Class VIII, especially Malayalam. Since then, my studies have been progressing smoothly,” she said.

“After Plus Two, I joined Marthoma College for Women at Perumbavoor,” she said. Payal credits her success to her teachers. Speaking about her future plans, Payal said, “I might pursue a postgraduation or may even attempt to crack the Civil Services examination.”

