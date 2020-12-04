STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One step towards renewable energy: Solar plant at Hubballi airport to generate power by April 2021

The installation of an 8-megawatt ground-mounted grid-connected photovoltaic solar plant is in full swing and it is all set to make the airport self-reliant in terms of electricity generation.

Published: 04th December 2020 12:06 PM

Hubballi airport (Photo | Express)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: An upcoming solar power plant at Hubballi Airport is expected to become functional in the next three-four months.

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) planned for the plant to generate 8 MW power at the cost of Rs 64 crore, a work order for which was given to a Gujarat-based company in mid-2019.

Hubballi Airport director Pramod Kumar Thakre said works like laying cables, setting up transformers, and other civil works have been completed.

“To promote green and renewable energy, AAI has taken the project in Hubballi. Solar power generated by the plant will be supplied to fulfil the electricity needs of terminal buildings in Hubballi. After the completion of the work, there will be a reduction of 80-90 percent in the electricity bills,” he added.

Excluding Kempegowda International Airport and Mangaluru airport, the solar power generated here will be supplied to other airports through Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation's (KPTC) grid including places like Belagavi, Kalburgi, Mysuru, and Bengaluru's HAL airport.

For the project, about 38 acres of land had been identified towards the southern direction of the runway, and over 400 solar panels or modules will be installed sprawling over 24 acres.

The remaining portion of the land will be used to set up transformers, rooms, and for other purposes.

According to the officials at the airport, the annual power consumption of the airports in Karnataka is about 131 lakh units. As opposed to this, the upcoming solar plant in Hubballi will generate 140 lakh units annually.

