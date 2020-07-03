Express Impact: Karnataka's 'Lake Man' Kaamegowda gets lifetime free bus pass

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has issued the Lifetime free bus pass to 84-year-old Kaamegowda who has constructed 16 ponds at his village in Malavalli taluk.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directed the KSRTC to issue the pass to Gowda after The New Indian Express on Thursday carried the report, "All I want is a free bus pass: Lake Man," highlighting Gowda’s work and his desire to get a free bus pass.

"Kaamegowda’s unique environmental concerns and achievements were cited by the Prime Minister, during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. The CM too appreciated his exemplary achievement and directed to issue free bus pass to Kaamegowda. His contribution is immense, wonderful and replicatory," KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalasad said.

"We have issued the Lifetime free bus pass for 'Man of Lakes' Kaamegowda, to travel in all classes of service of KSRTC buses," he added. When informed about this, Gowda said he was happy and he would like to visit Male Madeshwara and Kengal Hanumanthiah temples which are located near his village.

Kaamegowda wants to go temple-hopping

"Now, I need not have to worry about money if I have to travel, I can just take a bus and go to any temple," said Kaamegowda. Asked if he had been to any place outside Karnataka, Gowda said he once visited Tirupati for Lord Venkateshwara’s darshan. "If I can go to Tirupati with a free bus pass, I would like to get Thimmappa’s darshan. It’s due to his blessings that I have got a bus pass," he said.

On Sunday, PM Modi had praised Gowda’s selfless work to construct 16 ponds at his native in Dasanadoddi, a remote village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district. In the last over four decades, Gowda has constructed 16 smaller ponds at Kundinibetta, a hillock at his village, helping fellow shepherds and animals.

This apart, on Thursday, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat called Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa over phone and it is said the CM assured financial aid to Gowda, said the sources in Shekawat’s office.Now, netizens are demanding the prestigious Padma Shri award to the ‘pondman’. They are also urging people to nominate him for the Water Warriors Award given by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.

CM speaks to Kaamegowda

On Thursday, CM Yediyurappa spoke to Kaamegowda over phone and assured him all assistance for constructing more lakes. The State Government is likely to give him a piece of land and a house.