STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Express Impact: Karnataka's 'Lake Man' Kaamegowda gets lifetime free bus pass

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has issued the Lifetime free bus pass to 84-year-old Kaamegowda who has constructed 16 ponds at his village in Malavalli taluk.

Published: 03rd July 2020 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Kaamegowda's KSRTC bus pass

Kaamegowda's KSRTC bus pass

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has issued the Lifetime free bus pass to 84-year-old Kaamegowda who has constructed 16 ponds at his village in Malavalli taluk.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directed the KSRTC to issue the pass to Gowda after The New Indian Express on Thursday carried the report, "All I want is a free bus pass: Lake Man," highlighting Gowda’s work and his desire to get a free bus pass.

"Kaamegowda’s unique environmental concerns and achievements were cited by the Prime Minister, during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.  The CM too appreciated his exemplary achievement and directed to issue free bus pass to Kaamegowda. His contribution is immense, wonderful and replicatory," KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi Kalasad said.

"We have issued the Lifetime free bus pass for 'Man of Lakes' Kaamegowda, to travel in all classes of service of KSRTC buses," he added. When informed about this, Gowda said he was happy and he would like to visit Male Madeshwara and Kengal Hanumanthiah temples which are located near his village. 

Kaamegowda wants to go temple-hopping

"Now, I need not have to worry about money if I have to travel, I can just take a bus and go to any temple," said Kaamegowda. Asked if he had been to any place outside Karnataka, Gowda said he once visited Tirupati for Lord Venkateshwara’s darshan. "If I can go to Tirupati with a free bus pass, I would like to get Thimmappa’s darshan. It’s due to his blessings that I have got a bus pass," he said.

On Sunday, PM Modi had praised Gowda’s selfless work to construct 16 ponds at his native in Dasanadoddi, a remote village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district. In the last over four decades, Gowda has constructed 16 smaller ponds at Kundinibetta, a hillock at his village, helping fellow shepherds and  animals.

This apart, on Thursday, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat called Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa over phone and it is said the CM assured financial aid to Gowda, said the sources in Shekawat’s office.Now, netizens are demanding the prestigious Padma Shri award to the ‘pondman’. They are also urging people to nominate him for the Water Warriors Award given by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry.

CM speaks to Kaamegowda

On Thursday, CM Yediyurappa spoke to Kaamegowda over phone and assured him all assistance for constructing more lakes. The State Government is likely to give him a piece of land and a house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KSRTC KSRTC bus pass Lake Man Kaamegowda
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp