TNIE Impact | Jharkhand archer, who was forced to sell vegetables, gets a job

RANCHI: National-level archer Sonu Khatoon has been provided a job at a private hospital in Dhanbad following the issue of hardship being faced by her was highlighted by The New Indian Express.

Khatoon, who was forced to sell vegetables to earn a living for her family in lockdown, had sought support from the state government through TNIE so that she may be able to resume her training.

TNIE, in its June 4 edition, had published a story on Khatoon's ordeal under the headline – ‘Forced to sell vegetables, archer seeks Jharkhand government support’. Following this, the Asian Dwarkadas Jalan Super Specialty Hospital in Dhanbad took cognizance and decided to support this budding archer.

“After the news was published in the paper, the Deputy Commissioner had called me to his office and handed over the appointment letter. I have been asked to join on Monday,” said a jubilant Khatoon. She thanked TNIE and other newspapers for highlighting her plight.

“This is really a big boost to my confidence which will help me to make my dream come true. Now, I am going to arrange a bow and resume my practice,” said the archer. But, at the same time, Khatoon said, she would like to sell vegetables at least once in a week due to which she was able to get the job.

“After the news was highlighted by the media, group director Anupam Pandey called me from Faridabad and asked us to provide all support to this budding archer. When we talked to her, we found that she is a matriculate and hence, it was decided to give her a job of ‘Front Office Coordinator’ in the hospital. She will be paid Rs 13,000 every month,” said the marketing manager of the hospital M D Tajuddin.

Khatoon was earlier provided with financial assistance of Rs 20,000 by the Dhanbad district administration after the intervention of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. She had then claimed that the amount was too small to buy an archery kit to practise for international tournaments. She had stopped practising after a low-cost bow, which she had bought using the money, was broken. She could not afford to buy another one due to the poor financial conditions of her family.

Khatoon's father works as a daily wage labourer to support a family of five.