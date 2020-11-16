STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Unforgettable help': Actor Sonu Sood funds liver transplant operation for six-year-old

Dr Manish Verma, who treated Harshvardhan, said that the boy was suffering from liver cirrhosis and needed a transplant. Dr Verma got to know about the case via actor Sonu Sood.

Actor Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: After helping several migrants amid the coronavirus pandemic, actor Sonu Sood came to the rescue of a six-year-old boy, Harshvardhan, who had to undergo a liver transplant at Apollo Hospital here. The actor-producer extended a helping hand to the boy's family and took care of all the finances required for the operation.

The six-year-old has been keeping ill since he was six months old, told the mother.

"It was only a month ago that the doctor had said that my son's liver has been damaged completely and that he needs to undergo surgery which would cost somewhere around Rs 20 lakhs and that his life would be in danger if no treatment received," said Harshvardhan's mother.

The family sought help through the Chief Minister's fund and Arogyasri scheme but to no avail, as per the six-year-old's mother.

ALSO READ | Sonu Sood gives glimpse of the 'HELP' mails he recieves daily

"Sonu sir met us even though he was busy with his shoot and promised to fund the complete treatment. He is bearing all the costs for the surgery. He is a kind soul and we won't forget his help till our last breath. We hope he helps many needy souls like us in the future," she added.

Dr Manish Verma, who treated Harshvardhan, said that he (the boy) was suffering from liver cirrhosis and needed a transplant. Dr Verma got to know about the case via Sood.

"The child's operation was a critical one. We had problems with the resources. Our efforts were directed towards organising his care without any compromise and as promised, the operation was performed successfully. Our team in Apollo and Sonu Sood did our best to give the child a healthy life, " Dr Verma said.

The 'Dabangg' actor helped several migrant labourers amid the coronavirus pandemic and launched a job portal 'Pravasi Rojgar' to help them.

