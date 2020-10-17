STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka student who wrote NEET with CM's help qualifies, scores 586/720

Tanuja, a student of Navodaya School in Shivamogga and the daughter of a farmer, could not attempt NEET in the first go as she had developed symptoms and her house was in a containment zone.

Published: 17th October 2020 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tanuja Karregowda, a student who Chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Medical Education minister Dr K Sudhakar had helped to attend the examination has cleared NEET with a score 586 out of 720.

Tanuja, a student of Navodaya School in Shivamogga and the daughter of Nagraj, a farmer, could not attempt NEET in the first go as she had developed symptoms and her house was in a containment zone.

ALSO READ | Bidar's Karthik Reddy tops from Karnataka with NEET score of 710/720

When NTA was directed by the Supreme Court to conduct the re-examination for students who had missed it the first time due to the pandemic, Tanuja was among the candidates who had a sigh of relief. 

The student, who dreams of becoming a surgeon, however, faced difficulties in submitting her documents in time due to technical glitches and was at the verge of losing her chance at the examination, when she reached out to the chief minister and medical education minister over social media.

The two intervened, asking officials to allow her write the examination.

