STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

As rest of India faces oxygen shortage, surplus producer Kerala sits pretty with enough reserves

As per the PESO figures, daily production of oxygen in the state stood at 199 metric tonnes, while the oxygen reserve was 586 metric tonnes.

Published: 21st April 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

People refill medical oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 coronavirus patients at an oxigen refile station in Allahabad on April 20, 2021.

For representational purposes. (Photo | AFP)

By Shan AS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the sombre atmosphere caused by the growing number of Covid infections, it has emerged that the state is comfortably placed when it comes to the availability of medical oxygen. The average daily consumption of medical oxygen in the state over the last six days went up to 75 metric tonnes, of which 31.6 metric tonnes were used by Covid patients suffering from respiratory distress. 

According to the figures available with the Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO), which monitors the production and consumption of medical oxygen, before the onset of the second wave of the pandemic 25 metric tonnes of oxygen were being used for Covid treatment daily. Though there has been a steady increase in demand for oxygen lately, it will not burden the logistics and oxygen supply chain as the state has enough reserves to ride out the situation, said R Venugopal, deputy chief controller of explosives, PESO. 

As per the PESO figures, the daily production of oxygen in the state stood at 199 metric tonnes, while the oxygen reserve was 586 metric tonnes. Going by the numbers, Kerala produces over twice as much oxygen as it requires.

According to the expert committee of the Directorate General of Health Services, the state will require 103 metric tonnes of medical oxygen daily by April 30. Venugopal said that PESO has been constantly checking the availability of medical oxygen in the state and efforts are on to augment the stockpile through purchases from other manufacturers including Cochin Shipyard and BPCL-Kochi Refinery. 

Apart from the oxygen stocked at the three production centres in the state,  hospitals maintain their own reserves which add up to 420 metric tonnes. There are 32 hospitals in the state which have got bulk oxygen storage facility and the capacity ranges from 2 to 40 metric tonnes.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medical oxygen oxygen Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp