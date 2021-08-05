STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: Female cops help woman deliver baby in autorickshaw stuck on flooded road

Realising the woman will not be able to reach hospital in time for medical assistance, they immediately called a nurse and all three rushed to the spot, the official said.

Published: 05th August 2021 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Two policewomen on Thursday helped a pregnant woman safely deliver her baby in an autorickshaw which had got stuck on a flooded road in Suthalia town of Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, an official said.

Sub-inspector Arundhati Rajawat and constable Itishree Rathore noticed the woman, who was in labour pain, in the autorickshaw which was not moving due to water-logging on the road caused by heavy rains.

Realising the woman will not be able to reach hospital in time for medical assistance, they immediately called a nurse and all three rushed to the spot, the official said.

The policewomen and the nurse helped the woman safely deliver her child, a boy, in the three-wheeler, the official said.

Once water level on the road receded, the woman and the newborn were taken to a community health centre for treatment and care, he said.

The heart-warming incident was widely discussed on social media with people praising the women cops for their prompt action and humanitarian gesture.

