Converting failure to success: Bihar IAS officer's videos motivate aspirants to crack the success code

BIHAR: When Patna youth Manoj Kumar, an aspirant of state civil services, could not crack the examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission even after a third attempt, he suddenly became withdrawn. He would even contemplate the worst: committing suicide.

One day he came across a video on social media, of a young officer giving pep talk on how to convert failure into success. “I watched this video at least 10 times in a day. I felt as if I was reborn. I became more confident than ever as I prepared for the UPSC exam,” he says. The motivational lectures not just saved his life, they gave his life a new direction.

He is not the only aspirant, who has received success tips for cracking various exams through ‘KTSir-Career Talks’ and its video on YouTube. The person who runs these shows on YouTube and other social media platforms is a 2010 batch IAS officer, Kanwal Tanuj, director of Bihar’s government’s Information and Public Relation Department (IPRD).

“I am an IAS officer but I don’t look at myself as a bureaucrat. I have to be a servant, of the poor and needy across all castes and religions. You can notice it on my social media status. That’s how I define myself wherever I go for motivational talks online and offline,” says Tanuj.

His passion for motivating the youth began when he was the District Magistrate of Aurangabad and Katihar. He would spare a day for his favourite topic — ‘Discuss with DM.’ All were welcome to attend and discuss their problems.

His digital programme ‘KTSir Career Talks’ is popular among those for whom failure in competitive exams or in other walks of life has made things miserable. On an average, 18,000 ‘followers’ watch his biweekly digital programme every Saturday and Sunday.

After office, Tanuj’s routine is preparing points on career hurdles, the causes of failure in competitions and factors that make the youth depressed. “I record my lectures in addition to live-stream. Whenever one raises a problem, I first try to find out the academic ways and thereafter, analyse the problem astrologically,” says Tanuj, who claims to have gone through countless astrology books, including the controversial Ravan-Samhita.

“Motivating the youth is like serving the nation in a patriotic way. My friends often ask why I believe in astrology. I say astrology and academic success are interlinked through metaphysics. I am a kind of an academic in administrative service, with experience in astrology. When in eight standard, I remembered all shlokas of Shivtandav and many Vedic mantras. My interest in astrology, despite my science background, continues,” he says.

“Ever since I cleared IAS from the IRS cadre in 2010, I have told everyone not to lose hope. The bad and the best are cyclical. Everything is temporary.” His motivational lectures also include encouraging snippets from Vedic scriptures, other than world history and science.

But how does astrology help one in getting success in academic life? “The academic activity or a pursuit for a better career goes hand-in-hand with astrological support. Astrology is the science of metaphysics and it helps in counseling,” says Tanuj.

“In today’s cut-throat competitive world, astrology dispels superstitions and helps people focus on opportunities at the right time by preparing adequately.” He claims astrology coupled with hard academic work ensures success to a large extent through the predictive aspects of one’s failure. Sound complicated? Well, going by the number of followres and what they have to say, Tanuj’s teachings are bearing fruit.

