Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Hundreds of workers and artisans skilled in embroidery and readymade garment manufacturing have turned Covid-19 quarantine centres into a mini textile-hub in Bihar.

Published: 01st January 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 01:28 PM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Hundreds of workers and artisans skilled in embroidery and readymade garment manufacturing have turned Covid-19 quarantine centres into a mini textile-hub in Bihar. They had returned from various states during the corona-induced lockdown to West Champaran district. They have now started manufacturing as many as 43 goods in the Chanpatia-based Bazar-Samiti premises where they were once quarantined upon their arrival.

On Thursday Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the Chanpatia based Innovative Start-Up Zone where workers-turned-entrepreneurs demonstrated what self-reliance is. The zone has employed around 400 migrant workers. Here’s an instance: Manoj Kumar is skilled in stitching jackets and returned from J&K. “When we returned during lockdown, we remained quarantined here for 14 days. Thanks to DM Kundan Kumar’s encouragement and support, we have started manufacturing jackets and track suits”. 

The CM was surprised when informed about the export of jackets manufactured from the hub to Qatar, Spain and Italy. The track-suits are supplied to Leh & Ladakh. “Around 50,000 track-suits manufactured by these workers have been supplied to Leh and Ladakh while jackets are exported,” said Deputy CM Renu Devi, accompanying the CM at Chanpatia.

Kundan Kumar, DM of West Champaran, who encouraged the migrant workers after mapping their skills to start such an enterprise, informed the CM that one of the reputed brands of tracksuits based at Noida had placed a huge order for tracksuits manufactured by these workers at Chanpatia. 

One of the workers, engaged in manufacturing jackets of various designs, said jackets of international quality are priced much below to improve their exportability while still maintaining a decent profit margin.
The chief minister has promised all help to these workers. Deputy chief minister Renu Devi said Chanpatia would be developed as a mini-textile hub with improved infrastructure.

