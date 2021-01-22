STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24

She will administer from Gairsain, the summer capital of the state, and will review various schemes run by the state government.

Published: 22nd January 2021 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Haridwar-based Shristi Goswami (19) will become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for one day on January 24 which is the National Girl Child Day. 

She will administer from Gairsain, the summer capital of the state, and will review various schemes run by the state government. 

Describing her once in a lifetime chance, Goswami, who is a student of third year BSc, said, "I still cannot believe if this is true. I am so overwhelmed. But at the same time, I will do my best to prove that youth can excel in administration while working for people's welfare."

Some of the schemes she will review include Atal Ayushman Scheme, Smart City project, Homestay Scheme by the tourism department, and other development projects. 

Goswami has been the CM of Bal Vidhan Sabha (Children's State Assembly) since 2018.

Authorities from the state government said that officials of various departments of the state government will give her a detailed presentation before she starts functioning as the CM. 

A letter in this regard has been written by Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission to the Chief Secretary of the hill state.

Usha Negi, the chairperson of the commission said, "The arrangements regarding this have already been made in the state assembly building in Gairsain. Srishti has been working with us for a while now and we are well aware of her capabilities."

Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

