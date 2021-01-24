STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shrishti Goswami excels as one day Uttarakhand CM, receives praises from Trivendra Singh Rawat

Published: 24th January 2021 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Shrishti Goswami from Haridwar who took charge as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday in Gairsain. (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: 19-year-old Shrishti Goswami from Haridwar who took charge as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday in Gairsain of Chamoli district excelled as CM and received praises from Trivendra Singh Rawat. 

"Such opportunities provide our future leaders with insight and experience as to what goes on in building the nation. She did very well as CM of the Children Vidhan Sabha. Our daughters are more than capable in bringing transformation in family, society, nation and the world," CM Rawat said praising Goswami.

The resident of Daulatpur village and a of BSc agriculture student, Shrishti reviewed various state government-run schemes including Atal Ayushman Scheme, Smart City project, Homestay Scheme by the tourism department, and other development projects. 

Goswami has been the CM of Bal Vidhan Sabha (Children's State Assembly) since 2018.

Dhan Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand state protocol minister welcomed her to the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly building in Gairsain, Chamoli district. 

She worked as the CM of the hill state from 12 noon till 3 pm, during which, officials of at least 12 departments including PWD, education, women and child development, tourism and others gave her detailed presentation before she started functioning as the CM.She worked from 12 pm to 4.30 pm and issued instructions to officials of various departments including to repair bridges across the state which are not in good conditions. 

Shrishti Goswami

Srishti's mother Sudha Goswami, a housewife and her father Praveen Puri who runs a grocery shop in Daulatpur said, "I, her mother and our whole family as well as the village is so proud of her. We are all thankful to our honourable CM and others for this honour."

