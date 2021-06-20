Bihar cops train youth in 'Police-Pathshala' to clear help them clear competitive exams

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

jesPATNA: In an effort to empower women of the state, Bihar police took up a noble initiative called ‘Police -Pathshala’ in which they have trained 33 youths altogether, including 18 girls, free of cost. The youths are now qualified for the post of police sub-inspector and the sergeant in the state police.

The Police-Pathshala, which is run by the police with the help of academicians and other officials of civil administration in Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

They were provided free coaching classes offline before the outbreak of Covid-19 and now online amid the Covid-19 crisis as to how to crack the examinations, especially for police services and others in general, which are conducted by both the Bihar Public Serve Commission (BPSC) and other recruitment boards and commissions.

Bhagalpur Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sujeet Kumar said that the Police-Pathshala was started by then SSP of Bhagalpur Manoj Kumar in December 2016.

“He not only started teaching the youths free of cost to help them crack various competitive examination for police and other services but also looped in the trainers from police and other services to provide physical fitness training, required for qualifying in police services at Sandy compound in

Bhagalpur”, Kumar said.

The DIG further claimed that the Police-Pathshala has now become the most popular among the youths of middle and poor families Bhagalpur and 9 other neighbouring districts for availing free teaching facilities.

Kumar said: “This time, 18 girls and 15 boys have qualified for the posts of Bihar police sub-inspector and the police sergeant”. “Among those, who have cracked the police examinations, 7 are wards of police lower rank personnel. Prity Kumari is one those police wards, who have qualified for the post of police sergeant”, the DIG Bhagalpur said.

Former SSP of Bhagalpur, now SSP in Supaul, Manoj Kumar, who was the brain behind such noble initiative, said: “It was started in 2016 with the support of local people, who wanted to make an arrangement for youths trying to qualify in police recruitment examination. We publicised about this through every police stations and media and 1700 aspirants were enrolled in initial move”.

Manoj Kumar and other police officers continued teaching the students of this Pathshala as long as he continued there as SSP. After he was transferred to Muzaffarpur, his successor SSP Ashish Bharti continued running this school of a different kind.

Bharti, taking supports from local college and university teachers, civil officers of district administration and other police officers, continued tutoring the youths, enrolled with the Police-Pathshala.

And many of them succeeded in cracking various competitive examination including for police services to the rank of deputy SP. At present, DIG Bhagalpur Sujeet Kumar, SSP Natasha Gudia, Subodh Kumar, inspector and many other officers of police, civil administration and local intellectuals provide free coaching to the aspirants for written and physical tests.

Subodh Kumar, the inspector, is overall coordinating this school for the youths. Amid Corona crisis, free classes are taking online and through Youtube and other digital platforms. Sonali Kumari, daughter of a retired army man of Bhagalpur said that free coaching facilities, provided by the Police-Pathshala online and offline, and had helped her a lot in qualifying for the SI rank of police.

Study materials, success tips and physical fitness exercises are shared with the youths, who join this school as aspirants of various jobs in a government department, through Youtube link and WhatsApp groups of this Police- Pathshala.