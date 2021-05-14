Bengaluru school teams up with hospital to launch free oxygen buses

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Greenwood High International School, in association with Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, is launching five buses which will provide free oxygen to people. The vehicles will be placed outside city hospitals to help those in dire need. Each bus can accommodate 12 patients at a time.

To access the free facility, a patient has to furnish a doctor’s prescription or RTPCR report and a copy of his or her Aadhaar card. The patient’s attendant is expected to provide these details and not the patient, said Dr Satish Jain, president, Maharaja Agrasen Hospital.The initiative was inaugurated by Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday.

The school has provided the bus and shared internal equipment cost too with the hospital such as gas cylinder, mask nasal cannula etc. All medical help will be provided by the hospital Bijay Agarwal, Chairman of Greenwood High Int’l School, said, “When Dr Satish Jain (from Maharaja Agrasen Hospital) approached me with this idea, I was keen to be part of this initiative. The first bus will hit the road today (Thursday).”

Each patient will be able to use the oxygen for two hours and will also be given a free nasal cannula for the oxygen flow to be connected to the flow meter and regulator. We plan to see how this initiative goes for the next ten days and then we will scale up to 10 buses thereafter,” Dr Jain said.The bus that was operational on Thursday visited a hospital to help patients. Those who wish to avail of this facility can call the hospital’s admin at: 09620304864