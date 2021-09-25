This group of civil servants mentored over 25 successful UPSC candidates including topper

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Of the 761 successful candidates in the UPSC, more than 25 including the topper were mentored under the Interview Guidance Program conducted by the National Association of Civil Servants (NACS) for those who qualify in the main examination.

While Shubham Kumar of Bihar's Katihar district secured the No.1 rank, many others have also obtained good ranks.

The Interview Guidance Program is conducted by both serving and retired Bihar and Jharkhand domiciled civil servants free of cost for UPSC aspirants who qualify in the main examination.

Palka Sahni, the resident commissioner of Bihar in New Delhi, congratulated Shubham Kumar and the others who have qualified in the UPSC.

Vijay Kumar, one of the civil servants associated with the NACS, said that Shubham Kumar, a candidate of the institute, has made not only NACS but also the entire Bihar and Jharkhand proud by topping the IAS exam in the results announced on October 24.

"Apart from him, more than 25 candidates successful in this examination actively participated in the Interview Guidance Program run by NACS," he said.

The other successful students include Praveen Kumar rank 7, Satyam Kumar rank 10, Daljit Kumar rank 114, Rohan Jha rank 164, Sandeep Kumar rank 186, Shubham Mohanka rank 196, Altmash Ghazi rank 282, Rahul Dubey rank 296, Sumit Kumar Pandey rank 337, Anamika rank 348, Pawan Kumar Yadav rank 375, Parichay Kumar rank 410, Saurabh Singh rank 411, Amit Ranjan rank 431, Ritesh Singh rank 451, Rashmi Rani rank 457, Pooja Kumari rank 472, Sunny Kumar rank 500, Jaya Sneh rank 527, Akshay Ranjumesh rank 547, Vikash Kumar rank 603, Rajhans Kumar Singh rank 619, Vivekananda Shukla rank 632, Dhavalendu Kumar rank 663 and Kumar Soumya rank 746.



Established in 2014 by eight officers of the civil services under the guidance of BK Prasad, the NACS conducts regular classes to guide aspirants.

"More than 1000 officers are associated with the NACS established by IAS officers living in Bihar and Jharkhand and are committed to help the candidates succeed," Vijay Kumar said.

"This time more than 60 candidates participated in the IGP conducted for the interview of Civil Services Examination, out of which more than 25 candidates have passed the IAS exam," he said



"There is a WhatsApp group in which officials are also present where candidates can ask any question or doubt anytime," added Kumar. Apart from this, there are detailed discussions on issues relating to their hobbies, state, district, current affairs and international developments on which expert officers on the concerned subject take classes.

When asked about the stupendous success of NACS, its president BK Prasad said, "We decided that all of us officers should come on one platform and aim for the betterment of our state and society. For this, we established the NACS with the help of young officers."



"I am proud that the IAS topper is from our NACS institute," Prasad added.