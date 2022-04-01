Maldives woman gets a new lease of life after Deep Brain Stimulation surgery in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 46-year-old Maldives woman diagnosed with severe neurological disorders has got a new lease of life after undergoing surgery in Kerala. Not being able to walk properly without support, Reema (name changed) had to go through a lot of hardships over the past few years.

The disorder caused abnormal postures and movement difficulties affecting her eyes, face, jaw, and neck. It was through Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) implantation using advanced brain-sensing technology that she was brought back to normal life at Amrita Hospital, Kochi.

Diagnosed with dystonia -- a movement neurological disorder -- Reema, when was brought to Amrita was unable to open her eyes and even talk. Her family consisting of her husband and three children too were plagued with depression due to her state.

It was through an experience shared by an acquaintance, who had been diagnosed with dystonic tremor from childhood and who had undergone DBS at the hospital with good results that she approached the Movement Disorder Clinic at Amrita for treatment.

DBS surgery using advanced brain-sensing technology was recommended by the doctors. The technology allows capturing of brain signals from the implanted leads and can help in adjusting settings for the best response.

"Dystonia is a movement disorder which is characterized by abnormal twisting movements of limbs, trunk or the whole body. It can occur due to different causes. Usually, Botulinum toxin treatment is advised, but it has its limitations. DBS is a good option for medically refractory dystonia," Dr Saraf Udit Umesh, assistant professor, Department of Neurology at Amrita Hospital.

"She was having the illness for almost 5-6 years and initially she only had neck pain. She even underwent cervical spine surgery considering it to be a spondylosis issue. However, her symptoms worsened gradually over the last year, and then she developed forceful eye closure and jaw closure, along with abnormal neck posturing. When presented to our team, she was unable to open her eyes, had difficulty in chewing, and had difficulty keeping her neck straight. She continued to have severe neck pain due to abnormal posturing. After a thorough investigation of her condition, we decided to go ahead with DBS using advanced brain-sensing technology," said Dr Saraf.

Dr Ashok Pillai, clinical professor Department of Neurosurgery, Amrita Hospital said that the surgery lasted for about three hours and she can now lead a normal life.

After the successful surgery in January, Reema returned to the Maldives towards the end of the month.

According to doctors, she can now keep her eyes open, can walk with her head straight, and can eat normally. "She feels a mild tightness in her neck, which may gradually improve," said the doctors.

DBS is a neurosurgical procedure that involves the implantation of a neuro-stimulator (brain pacemaker) in the patient's body which, through wires connected to the head, sends electrical impulses to specific areas in the brain.

DBS is a well-recognized treatment for disorders like Parkinson's, epilepsy, movement disorders, chronic pain, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorders once they fail to respond adequately to medical treatment.