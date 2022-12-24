Telangana man hits Rs 30 crore jackpot in Dubai lottery

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: No one knows when the dame fortune smiles on one. A Gulf migrant, Ogula Ajay, 31, hit the jackpot in a lottery in Dubai. He became richer by Rs 30 crore overnight by winning Dh 15 million in the EASY6 grand prize of Emirates draw.

Ajay, who works as a driver in a jewellery company in Dubai, suddenly found himself rolling in riches as his family and friends in his native village of Thuguru celebrated the occasion. About four years ago, Ajay went to the UAE in search of employment.

Now, he suddenly found his life transformed. He released a video clip from Dubai that he had won Dh 15 million in the Emirates draw. “I purchased two lottery tickets and was surprised when I found the numbers matching the winning six-digit number. The fortune is about `30 crore in Indian currency,” he gushed. He said as the eldest in the family, he is obligated to support his ageing mother and two younger siblings. Following his employer’s advice, Ogula installed the Emirates Draw mobile app and bought two tickets for the first time.

“I was out with my friend when I received the congratulatory email. I thought, it was probably a small amount, but when I started reading, the zeroes kept adding up, and I practically lost my mind when I realised the final figure”, he said.

