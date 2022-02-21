Man Matters: India's first digital health clinic for men

Anuja Pandey By

BENGALURU: Men usually tend to keep emotions to themselves. But men too need friends, counsellors, and someone they can turn to. Often they struggle with stress, anxiety, and hence hair fall, skin problems but don’t speak about it, unlike women who are comfortable sharing these aspects. They are made to believe that men are strong and can’t ask for support.

Men’s hair and skincare is probably as important as women’s whilst many of them choose to ignore it. Men and their mane, how to style it, how to groom it and how to keep it looking great could be overwhelming at times.

Nonetheless, it doesn’t rule out the fact that it is equally important to have a regular hair or skin routine like washing and styling the right way to look groomed and maintain the health of skin and hair. Strong, healthy and aesthetically-appealing hair or skin is achieved with consistent effort, right knowledge, discipline and right counselling.

Hair and internal health

It is extremely important to be healthy and mentally well, for that reflects on hair and skin. Good eating habits, a stress-free lifestyle, and nourishment through a good diet could contribute to your hair coupled with the right supplements. Many brands are foraying into men’s hair gummies or shampoos etc, including personal counselling.

Geet Rathi, director - marketing, Man Matters says, “Health and wellness have always been the cornerstone of living a great life and platforms like ours are helping men live their best life by providing access to the right experts, information and solutions. We are India’s first digital health clinic for men, providing science-backed wellness solutions with experts, making wellness an easier choice by helping men build the right habits and bringing a positive behavioural change towards health and wellness. The choice for healthier well-being has never been easier than now, with the click of a button.”