Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Published: 03rd January 2022 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

VK Uma Maheswaran with Kshira and Irish

VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Taking the human-feline affection up a notch, a resident in the city conducted a Valaikappu (baby shower) for his two Persian cats at a pet clinic in RS Puram on Sunday.

VK Uma Maheswaran has two one-year-old cats -- Kshira, who has now reached the 50th day  of her pregnancy, and Irish, who was completing her 35th day.

Uma Maheswaran dressed up the cats, belled them and fed them sweets, and adorned them with bangles on their limbs.

The gestation period for these cats ranges from 64 days to 71 days.

"Usually, a baby shower function will be organised for pregnant women, praying for a healthy child by inviting relatives and offering a variety of healthy foods. Likewise, we wanted something special and surprising for them. So, we decided to conduct the function for the cats, who live with us, as we care for them as our own family," he said.

Uma Maheswaran added, "We usually give healthy foods like chicken, tuna, milk, and dry foods, and not just at the event, so their kittens will be healthy. We regularly visit the veterinary doctor and maintain a proper health record. The veterinary doctor Venugopal was the chief guest for the function."

