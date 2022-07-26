Home Good News

Debt-ridden Kerala family wins Rs 1 crore lottery two hours before selling house

Amina had taken a bank loan of Rs 10 lakh while the couple borrowed another Rs 20 lakh from their relatives to build the house.

Published: 26th July 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

A smiling Mohammed Bava in front of his two-storey house which he almost lost.

A smiling Mohammed Bava in front of his two-storey house which he almost lost.

By George Poikayil
Express News Service

KASARGOD: A debt-ridden painter won a Rs 1 crore lottery prize two hours before accepting the token money for a newly built house in Manjeshwar. “I just managed to save our house. I still cannot believe it,” said Mohammed Bava, 50, of Pavoor in Manjeshwar.Reeling under heavy debt, Bava and his wife Amina, 45, had put their 2,000-sq-ft house, built eight months ago, on the block.

At 5pm on Sunday, a party agreed to come home with the token amount to seal the deal. “I wanted Rs 45 lakh for the house because we had a debt of Rs 45 lakh. But the broker and the party were haggling for Rs 40 lakh,” said Bava. But the couple agreed to let go of the house that evening at whatever price, and move into a rented house with their two schoolgoing daughters.

Amina had taken a bank loan of Rs 10 lakh while the couple borrowed another Rs 20 lakh from their relatives to build the house. “Soon after that, we conducted the marriage of our second daughter and we were in a bigger debt,” Bava said.

The couple has five children, four daughters, and a son. Two elder daughters are married. Their 22-year-old son Nizamuddin found a job as a salesman in an electrical shop in Qatar three weeks ago. The two youngest daughters are studying in class 12.“For the past four months, we all were under so much stress. We could not repay our debts as there was very little income,” said Bava.

Around 1pm on Sunday, when the family was waiting for the buyer of their house, Bava stepped out and went to town. He bought four tickets of the Fifty-Fifty lottery run by the Kerala government.“I have been buying lotteries for the past four months hoping luck will end my misery,” he said. At 3pm, the lot was drawn and Bava came to know that he hit the jackpot. After taxes, he will get around Rs 63 lakh. At 5pm, the real estate broker came home with the party to buy the house. But it was not up for sale anymore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Lottery
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp