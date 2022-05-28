STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jamui girl can now walk down her school for one-km with both legs

The artificial limb was made by Bhagalpur unit of the Bihar Education Project Council within two days.

Published: 28th May 2022

Seema Kumari (Photo | EPS)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: It was like a dream come true for 10-year-old Jamui girl Seema Kumari, who walked down to her school with both her legs albeit wearing an artificial limb. Seema hogged the limelight recently after a video went viral on social media trudging to school for one-km with one leg. “I am feeling good now.  I can walk down to my school easily with a prosthetic or artificial limb provided by the state education department. This is like a dream come true for me,” said Seema, who was excited after wearing a new artificial limb.

The artificial limb was made by Bhagalpur unit of the Bihar Education Project Council within two days. Jamui district education officer Kapildeo Tiwari said the measurement of Seema's amputated leg was taken on Wednesday and handed over on Friday.

Expressing her gratitude for the support provided by the education department, the class VI student at Fethpur Middle School in Maoist infested Khaira block said that now she would be able to fulfil her dream of becoming a teacher.

Jamui district magistrate Avaneesh Kumar Singh had earlier provided her with a tricycle and a wheelchair. “Now the district administration has decided to conduct a survey of children up to 18 years with disability,” he added.

The DM revealed that it would help the administration identify the disabled in the district and subsequently provide them with required equipment like a hearing kit and wheelchair. “The officials have been asked to conclude door-to-door survey by June 10,” he confided.

Seema's pathetic condition but indomitable spirit to pursue her studies moved several VIPs. Noted Bollywood actor Sonu Sood twitted, “Now she will go to her school by jumping on not one leg but on both feet. I am sending the ticket, the time has come to walk on both feet.”

In addition, many good souls have come forward to lend a helping hand to Seema's family after the video went viral on social platform. “Now she can walk on both her legs. It looks nice to see her walking on both legs like others,” said Seema's grandmother Laxmi Devi.

Seema has become a source of inspiration for children of Fatehpur village under Khaira block in Bihar's Jamui district, which shares its border with Jharkhand.

