STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Disabled Kashmir teen hops 3 km to school

Parvez Ahmad Hajam travels 3 km every day to go to school on one foot.

Published: 02nd June 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Parvez Ahmad Hajam travels 3 km every day to go to school on one foot. The 14-year-old student of Class 9 at Government High School Nowgam lost his left leg when he was one year old due to severe burn injuries.  

Parvez Ahmad Hajam

However, despite his disability, Parvez is determined to work hard to pursue his goal. The boy, who hails from Mawar area of Handwara in Kashmir’s Kupwara district, wants to become a doctor and serve the community. “I carry my school bag and hop on one leg to the school. It takes me over an hour each way, to reach the school in the morning, and back home,” Parvez said. 

ALSO READ: Jamui girl can now walk down her school for one-km with both legs

Although the teenager has been provided crutches and a wheelchair, he is not able to use them because of the bad condition of the roads in his village.  Appealing to the government for help, he said, “If I get an artificial limb, it will help me become more mobile and pursue higher education. I have not lost hope and I won’t give up. In fact, I am working hard to realise all my goals and those of my parents.”

Despite the challenges, Parvez competes with other students in all aspects, be it curricular or co-curricular activities. He plays cricket and volleyball with other boys in his school and village. “I will make my village and my country proud if I get proper coaching in volleyball,” he said.

Parvez’s teachers describe him as a bright and talented student. His father, Ghulam Ahmed, said his son is a capable child and the government should extend support to him. “Due to financial constraints, I am unable to bear expenses for his medical treatment. He needs an artificial limb, and for using  that he needs to undergo a surgery first. I cannot afford it,” he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parvez Ahmad Hajam srinagar kashmir
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp