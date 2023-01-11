National-level archer Deepti Kumari’s ordeal touches hearts, aid pours in from across country

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: Archer Deepti Kumari’s story has found the right target people’s hearts. After TNIE published how Deepti is running a tea stall in Ranchi, (Broken bow smashes archer’s dream, January 9) readers have reached out, offering contributions to help her buy new equipment.

Mukesh Jain, a businessman from Kerala, has sent Rs 11,000 to Deepti. “I was shocked after reading that a girl who sacrificed everything for the sport does not even have a bow,” Jain said. “She needs Rs 4.5 lakh to buy one. If everyone contributes a little, she would have enough money to buy a new set. I have done my bit and I appeal to others to donate as per their capacity,” Jain said, condemning the government’s apathy.

Another reader from Chennai, Subasri Shankar, has also offered to help Deepti. “My daughter is a gymnast and I know the struggle an athlete endures,” she said.

“I have no words to thank you all,” said the national-level player. Deepti, who has won over 100 medals, now sells tea to repay the loan taken by her mother to buy an archery kit. But the bow broke and they can’t afford another one.

