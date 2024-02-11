Gadag’s Yogagrama

Other seers from the region and village elders have also significantly contributed to the spread of yoga. Today, even the children and youth from the surrounding hamlets visit Shirol to learn yoga, and teach others. Some have also gone overseas, carrying the message of yoga and its benefits. Basavaraj Konnur, a Shirol resident, now teaches yoga abroad.

He is a leading yoga practitioner, who has even got his name inscribed in the Guinness Book of World Records, for his rare feat of performing 'Shalabhasana' for more than two minutes. This intricate yoga asana is also called the 'locust pose', since it is derived from the Sanskrit word 'Salabha', meaning grasshopper. It is one of the 32 asanas for bending the spine and strengthening back muscles and internal organs. Konnur set the record during a yoga festival in Mohali, Punjab, on June 18, 2018, under the aegis of a World Yoga Alliance-sponsored programme.

“I have been teaching yoga in Vietnam, the US, Thailand, and other countries. While all the children and youth in our village are interested in yoga, many are very good at it. Now, people from even the neighbouring villages and towns are making a beeline to Shirol to learn yoga. Recently, we have organised a state-level yoga competition, through which we plan to encourage more people to come, learn and spread the word of yoga in Gadag and beyond," Konnur says.

Accordingly, the yoga revolution that was planted here three decades ago, has inspired many residents to embrace a life of fitness, while also helping over 50 youngsters to take up teaching yoga as a profession.

Three decades and young

Over 30 years ago, yoga was a new pursuit for the people of Shirol. It was a unique experience, especially for the rural children, back then to even know what yoga was, let alone perform the different asanas. Many children persevered and learnt the practice and even Rudrappa, who has since passed away, guided them in teaching yoga in at least 10-15 villages. The idea was well-received, turning Shirol into the yoga hub that it is today.

“We are proud of our 'Yogagrama' tag. Our elders, women and children perform complex asanas, while many constantly travel to impart lessons. There are some who have students online," Prakashgouda Tirakanagoudar, a village resident, informs.

“Yoga is the best way to maintain one's health, and is an apt routine to kickstart the day. We also carry out various programmes to encourage more youngsters to take the path of yoga," concludes Abhinava Yachchareshwara Swami.

Covid-19 awareness

Many Shirol residents started teaching yoga online for free to friends and relatives during the first and second waves of Covid-19. The resident teachers, who had mobiles, used to perform asanas and share videos of them among their near and dear ones. This helped the recipients of these online lessons, mentally and physically, during the grim period.