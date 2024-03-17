Andhra Pradesh: Spreading the gift of wellness beyond borders through yoga

VIJAYAWADA: At a very young age, Balam Sirisha knew that yoga was her calling. Guided by the encouragement of her father, B Subbarao, she took up the mission of advocating the therapeutic benefits of yoga, emphasising its ability to heal both body and mind.In the last 15 years, more than 2 lakh people have benefited from her yoga classes.

Her knowledge has extended beyond borders, as she also trains foreigners, currently teaching 500 foreigners online. She also visits 11 schools each year and teaches yoga to students.

A native of Bhimavaram, she has pursued B.Sc, Ph.D., M.Sc, and M. Phil in yoga. In the initial stage, she practised yoga under the guidance of Bhupathi Raju Satyanarayanaraju. Yoga guru Garre Seetharamayya encouraged her to take part in yoga competitions. Under the mentorship of Malisetty Ankhamma Rao, she achieved several medals. She remarks that her journey is not just about personal achievement. She said it is about uplifting others and spreading the transformative power of yoga far and wide.

Through her free yoga classes for the underprivileged and awareness campaigns, she has brought the gift of wellness to those who need it the most. Several of her students have gone on to win national championships, while some of them are taking her knowledge forward by conducting yoga classes.

She told TNIE, “Yoga is not just a physical practice. It is a profound journey of self-discovery and healing. I have witnessed the power of yoga firsthand, using it to overcome stress and cultivate inner peace in my own life. Through yoga, people can learn discipline, cure mental and physical illness. Yoga has helped me a lot to reduce stress. People of any age group can practise it. It also helps in dealing with negative emotions and thoughts within us and helps us focus on the goals we wish to achieve.”