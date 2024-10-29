Garbage-free Kerala: 820 towns to get ‘Green’ tag on Nov 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant move to attain garbage-free status for Kerala by March 2025, the state government launched the initiative to transform at least one town in every local body into a model of effective waste management with the active participation of local community.

For towns to achieve the ‘Green Town’ tag, the panchayat should adhere to a strict set of guidelines that include 100% waste segregation, no garbage burning, beautification efforts, community-led cleanup activities, liquid waste management, and installation of dustbins.

Vice-chairperson of Haritha Keralam Mission, T N Seema, told TNIE that almost every local body in the state has actively participated in the efforts to transform towns into green towns. “We laid down the guidelines and formed a team to evaluate the efforts for giving the status. This evaluation will be a continuous process. There should not be any public dumping, grey water should be properly managed and all bulk waste generators in a town should have a proper waste management system. Haritha Karma Sena members should segregate and remove waste during regular intervals,” said Seema. She said community ownership is one of the keys to make these initiatives successful and sustainable.