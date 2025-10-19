From blueprints to brushstrokes: A passion for art

VISAKHAPATNAM: Pothina Venkata Hanumanthu, an artist from Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam, has carved a niche for himself in the local art scene after leaving behind a career in civil engineering. A graduate of Pydah College, Boyapalem, he worked as an engineer for seven years before fully committing to his passion for art.
Drawing and sketching were always part of his life. Even during his engineering career, he expressed his thoughts through art. After a failed business venture and a difficult phase, he decided in 2018 to pursue art seriously.
He began with basic pen and pencil sketches and gradually explored new mediums such as charcoal, soft pastels, acrylics and later, watercolours. Without any formal training initially, he learned through practice and observation. His perspective changed in 2019 after attending an exhibition organised by the Fine Arts Department of Andhra University, which exposed him to professional art opportunities.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, he started a YouTube channel, ‘PV Hanumanthu Art,’ to share his work. The channel helped him gain visibility and commission orders. His portraits of his children, drew attention and generated regular income from art.
In 2021, after recovering from COVID-19, he decided to quit engineering entirely. That year marked his full-time shift into art. He enrolled in a Bachelor of Fine Arts programme in 2022 and is now in his final year.
Hanumanthu has completed over 50 mural projects and around 500 paintings. His mural at a Punjabi Dhaba near Visakhapatnam airport earned wide appreciation and led to a major assignment at the Naval Dockyard, where he painted an 85-foot wall inside Meghadri Auditorium. The mural, themed on Navy Day and Vizag’s coastline, received praise from naval officials. His focus is on live watercolour paintings of Vizag’s landscapes.
He now focuses on live watercolour paintings of Vizag’s landscapes. He held his first live painting exhibition, showcasing 70 works. Live painting, he says, brings him peace and allows him to connect with nature.
Hanumanthu believes in consistency, self-promotion and sustained effort. His message to aspiring artists is clear: focus on both quality and quantity, and give full dedication to every piece of work. Today, he continues to create murals across homes, restaurants, gyms and public spaces, remaining committed to refining his craft and expanding his artistic reach.