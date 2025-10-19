From blueprints to brushstrokes: A passion for art

VISAKHAPATNAM: Pothina Venkata Hanumanthu, an artist from Madhurawada, Visakhapatnam, has carved a niche for himself in the local art scene after leaving behind a career in civil engineering. A graduate of Pydah College, Boyapalem, he worked as an engineer for seven years before fully committing to his passion for art.

Drawing and sketching were always part of his life. Even during his engineering career, he expressed his thoughts through art. After a failed business venture and a difficult phase, he decided in 2018 to pursue art seriously.

He began with basic pen and pencil sketches and gradually explored new mediums such as charcoal, soft pastels, acrylics and later, watercolours. Without any formal training initially, he learned through practice and observation. His perspective changed in 2019 after attending an exhibition organised by the Fine Arts Department of Andhra University, which exposed him to professional art opportunities.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, he started a YouTube channel, ‘PV Hanumanthu Art,’ to share his work. The channel helped him gain visibility and commission orders. His portraits of his children, drew attention and generated regular income from art.