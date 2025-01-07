Could HMPV become another health crisis in India?

On Tuesday (January 7), the central government advised state governments to remain alert and bolster preparations for handling emergencies—though unlikely—related to Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), following a rise in reported cases across the country. This has fueled growing concern that HMPV could potentially escalate into another health crisis, reminiscent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following advice from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the states have issued public alerts and convened health department meetings to prepare systems for any emergency, if needed.

West Bengal's Chief Secretary, Manoj Pant, convened a meeting on Tuesday with state health officials and district magistrates. He urged them to ensure that all beds and infrastructure are prepared as cases of the HMPV virus are on the rise.

The Chief Secretary also instructed officials to manage HMPV cases with patience and avoid creating panic among the public.

In Tamil Nadu, Additional Chief Secretary for Health, Supriya Sahu, urged the public not to panic following the detection of HMPV cases in the state. She emphasized that the virus is not new, as it has been circulating since 2001.

"As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, we have two cases, and both are stable," Sahu said. While noting that seasonal surges in such viral infections are routine and not a cause for alarm, she did offer a word of caution: "The key message is to stay vigilant. People with severe lung infections should seek treatment immediately. These are the individuals who need attention, but overall, it remains a viral infection."

Two cases of HMPV have been reported in Tamil Nadu—one in Chennai and another in Salem. The state health department also stated that there has been no significant surge in common respiratory viral pathogens detected in Tamil Nadu.

In total, at least five HMPV cases have been reported in India so far—three in Gujarat and two in Tamil Nadu in the past two days. Although two suspected cases of HMPV infection were reported in Nagpur, Maharashtra, an ICMR-associated laboratory ruled out HMPV as the cause.

In Kerala, a high-level meeting convened by the state’s Health Department, where 20 HMPV cases were reported last year, concluded that the virus does not pose a public threat. However, doctors at the meeting warned that vulnerable groups—such as the elderly, pregnant women, cancer patients, diabetics, and others with underlying conditions—should remain alert.

How the Virus Spreads

Doctors explained that HMPV is primarily transmitted through respiratory droplets, such as when an infected person coughs. At room temperature, the virus can survive for up to six hours, and in colder conditions, such as 4°C, it can survive longer. The virus can also spread through fomites—non-living objects like tables, chairs, books, or door handles—when an infected person touches them and others come into contact with those surfaces.

No surge in HMPV cases in India: Health Ministry

Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, those with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart disease, uncontrolled diabetes, or those undergoing cancer treatment, should avoid crowded places. Similarly, people with viral illnesses like cough, cold, sore throat, or runny nose should wear a mask.

“There is no need for panic. This is not the same situation as the COVID-19 Delta wave, when people were hoarding oxygen cylinders. Being cautious is always beneficial; it costs nothing, and the Health Ministry of India will take appropriate steps to track cases,” said a senior health ministry official.

Primary Symptoms and Medical Observation

The symptoms of HMPV are similar to those of a typical viral infection. They include fever (often the first symptom), headache, muscle pain, general malaise, and respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat, and runny nose.

In some cases, HMPV can lead to more serious conditions like pneumonia or bronchiolitis, especially in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

Despite concerns about rising HMPV cases in India, experts at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh have clarified that the virus has not caused a surge in influenza-like illnesses (ILI) or hospitalizations. PGIMER medical professionals have reassured the public that there has been no alarming increase in cases at their facility.

Key facts about HMPV

This respiratory virus, which can cause mild to severe illnesses depending on the age and other health conditions, in the lungs and respiratory system, was first identified in 2001.

The HMPV, a member of the Metapneumovirus genus and the Paramyxoviridae family of viruses, is similar to other viruses in the same family, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Transmission: Like many respiratory viruses, HMPV spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can also be spread by touching surfaces contaminated with the virus and then touching the face.

Risk Groups: People at higher risk for severe infection include infants, young children, elderly adults, and those with underlying health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, or weakened immune systems.

Seasonality: HMPV infections are most common in the late winter and early spring, although it can occur year-round in some regions.

Diagnosis: Diagnosis is typically made through laboratory tests, such as PCR (polymerase chain reaction), which detects the genetic material of the virus. Rapid antigen tests or viral cultures may also be used.

Treatment: There is no specific antiviral treatment for HMPV. Supportive care, such as rest, fluids, and over-the-counter medications for fever and pain, is commonly used to manage symptoms. In severe cases, especially those requiring hospitalization, oxygen therapy or mechanical ventilation may be needed.

While HMPV infections are often mild, they can occasionally lead to serious complications, particularly in high-risk individuals.